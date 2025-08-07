Strategic Partnerships by The Art Of Living Set a New Path for Indian Farmers and Natural Farming

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7: In a significant push for sustainable agriculture and farmer empowerment, The Art of Living's Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust (AOL-SSIAST) signed two pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL). The signings took place in the presence of Shri Ashish Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, marking a transformative step toward reviving India's traditional agricultural strengths with modern scale and strategy.

These partnerships aim to build end-to-end value chains in indigenous seed preservation and natural produce marketing, bridging the gap between grassroots farmers and national markets.

MoU 1: AOL-SSIASTxBBSSL - Reviving Indigenous Seeds, Strengthening Sovereignty

This agreement focuses on the preservation, multiplication and promotion of indigenous seeds, vital for sustainable agriculture, biodiversity and food sovereignty.

Key focus areas include:

- Establishing community-based seed banks and seed keepers

- Joint seed research and farmer training programs

- Organizing seed festivals and awareness campaigns

- Implementing blockchain-based traceability for seed authenticity

- Supporting the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF)

MoU 2: AOL-SSIASTxNCOL - Scaling Organic Produce from Soil to Shelf

The second MoU with NCOL aims to streamline the aggregation, certification and marketing of organic produce cultivated by the AOL-SSIAST trained farmers across India.

Highlights include:

- Procurement and marketing support from NCOL's cooperative network

- Organic certification through PGS and NPOP systems

- Training and mobilisation of organic farmers

- Logistics and post-harvest support

- Strengthening of the organic cooperative movement

With the AOL-SSIAST's presence across climate-sensitive regions and NCOL's national infrastructure, this partnership is poised to make organic and natural produce accessible, traceable and scalable, domestically and internationally.

Marking his gracious presence at the signing, Shri Ashish Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, remarked, "These collaborations reflect the spirit of cooperative strength and grassroots innovation. By integrating traditional knowledge with modern systems, we are building a sustainable and inclusive agricultural model for India."

Adding to this, Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman, The Art of Living's Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust (AOL-SSIAST), shared,"Natural Farming begins with natural seeds. When we restore our native seed wealth, we restore health to our soil, strength to our farmers, and hope to future generations. Honouring the hands that grow our food is not just a commitment to agriculture, it is a commitment to nourish the nation in the right direction."

Join the Movement for a Sustainable India

AOL-SSIAST invites corporates, philanthropic institutions and community stakeholders to partner in this national mission for sustainable agriculture and farmer empowerment. Together, let us scale natural farming, revive indigenous seed systems, and ensure that every farmer becomes a steward of soil, health, and prosperity.

Click to Contribute: ssiast.artofliving.org/donate

Founded in 2009 under the vision of spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living's Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust ( AOL-SSIAST) is at the forefront of India's sustainable agriculture transformation.

Impact so far:

- Trained over 3 million farmers across 23 Indian states in Natural Farming practices

- Empowered 1.15 lakh farmers in suicide-prone districts

- Developed a nationwide network of 2,300+ certified trainers

- Converted 56,157 acres of farmland into climate-resilient, chemical-free zones

- 100 million trees planted across 36 countries and 26 Indian states

- 38.7 lakh Lakshmi Taru saplings planted, known for their medicinal value in cancer treatment research

- 2.5 lakh seed balls created and dispersed as part of global reforestation efforts, earning recognition in the World Book of Records.

AOL-SSIAST works through grassroots training, seed banks, Goshalas and sustainable agri-models to build a future-ready India.

Follow: instagram.com/ssiast_artofliving

Watch: www.youtube.com/@SSIAST

Post: x.com/ssiast

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)