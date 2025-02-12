String Metaverse Ltd (Biogreen Papers Ltd, BSE 534535) Reports Strong Q1-Q3 FY25 Performance with Rs253.51 Cr Revenue and Rs22.34 Cr PAT*

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12: String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: BGPL), the first Web3.0 company to be listed on the Indian stock markets, has announced impressive financial results for the first nine months of FY25 (Q1-Q3), reporting revenue of Rs253.51 Cr and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs22.34 Cr.

Q3 Key Highlights - Driving Growth Across the Ecosystem

- Revenue: Rs115.69 Cr

- Profit After Tax: Rs10.21 Cr

- Global User Base: Over 3 million across gaming platforms (Source: Google- Analytics)

- Expansion into Ras Al-Khaimah (UAE) for Digital Advisory & High-Frequency Trading (HFT) operations

- Introduction of In-App Purchases across the String Ecosystem

- Launch of String Arcade - A TON Blockchain gaming platform featuring retro & modern games

- Launch of String SpinWin - A Telegram-based free-to-play roulette game

Ecosystem Growth & Product Expansion - 3 Million Users & Counting

String Metaverse continues to experience rapid user adoption, driven by strategic product launches and ecosystem expansion. In Q3, the company introduced String Arcade, a gaming platform that offers classic retro games like Pac-Man and Snake, alongside modern mobile hits such as Flappy Bird and Doodle Jump--all powered by the TON blockchain. Additionally, the launch of String SpinWin, a free-to-play roulette game on Telegram, has attracted over 500,000 users in less than 60 days.

The company's blockchain-based mobile game, IdleMine, has surpassed 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Source: Google Analytics), further solidifying its position in the gaming industry.

The Q3 revenue growth was significantly fueled by the successful integration of in-app purchases across all gaming platforms, enhancing monetization and driving record-breaking financial performance.

Expansion in Digital Advisory - String X Digital Advisory Platform

String Metaverse has expanded its operations in Ras Al-Khaimah (UAE) with the launch of its Digital Advisory platform. The company's platform is currently handling $200 million in trading volume every month on centralized exchanges.

String X has integrated with the Solana blockchain and will soon integrate with Base, Ethereum, Tron, and Binance Smart Chain, expanding its capabilities in Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

With these developments, the String X Digital Advisory Platform aims to process $1 Billion USD in transactions in combined centralized and decentralized trading volume every month.

CEO's Vision for Future Growth

Commenting on the company's performance, Santosh Althuru, CEO of String Metaverse, shared his vision for the company's expansion:

"With the rapid growth of our user base across the String ecosystem, coupled with the expansion of our blockchain infrastructure and AI-powered digital advisory services, we are confident in achieving a 100% CAGR over the next three years."

About String Metaverse Ltd

String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: BGPL) is a pioneering Web3.0 company listed on the Indian stock markets. The company is at the forefront of blockchain technology, offering innovative gaming platforms, digital advisory services, and decentralized finance solutions. With a rapidly growing global user base, String Metaverse is committed to driving the future of digital ecosystems.

For more information, please visit: [www.stringmetaverse.com]

