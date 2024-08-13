Students and Schools Won around Rs 3,00,000 in Cash Prizes and Sponsorships at the 2nd National Spelling Competition Organized by Spell Well India

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 13: Spell Well India has adopted an approach that connects schools across the country to conduct competitions in both online and offline modes. The primary aim of this approach is to honor students who excel in English and Sanskrit, fostering a love for these languages and encouraging academic excellence. In the second National Level Competition organized by SWI, students from over 700 schools across India participated. Eight students were declared champions in five age groups for English and three age groups for Sanskrit. Winners of the English Spell Well Contest: Group 1: Omkar Borakar from Podar Jumbo Kids, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Group 2: Trishan Singh from Shri Shri Academy, Kolkata, West Bengal

Group 3: Ayaan Jain from The Earth School, Bangalore, Karnataka

Group 4: Pratibha Saroj Reddy from Pratibha EM High School, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

Group 5: Dimple Sai Sarala from Pratibha EM High School and Khank Patel from Vidyamandir Trust, Palanpur, Banaskantha, Gujarat (tie)

Winners of the Sanskrit Shabdamanthan Contest:

Group 4: Swasthika S from Delhi Public School, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Group 5: Nagar Shaurya from Zebar Public School for Children, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Each of the above winners received a trophy, certificates, and cash prizes totaling Rs1,40,000. Additionally, other title winners were also awarded trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.

For their excellent performance, the schools and their coordinators were awarded titles such as Best Coordinator, Best Emerging School, and outstanding performance ranks of first, second, and third. The rankings are as follows:

English - Spell Well Contest:

First Rank: Pratibha EM High School, West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

Second Rank: Vidyamandir Trust, Palanpur, Banaskantha, Gujarat

Third Rank: Mother's Pride School, Ambala, Haryana

Sanskrit - Shabdamanthan Spardha:

First Rank: Delhi Public School, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Second Rank: Zebar Public School for Children, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Gratitude:

Schools and students have embraced Spell Well India's AI-powered online/offline competition, encouraging students to prepare and experience the competition in a new way. This participation highlights the schools' commitment to integrating innovative methods and approaches in education, adapting to changing times.

Several government schools from Delhi and Jamnagar also participated in Spell Well India's second National Level Competition, preparing students for linguistic knowledge and competition.

The award ceremony for the national winners took place in various schools across India. Notably, SAINIK SCHOOL PUNGLWA, Dimapur, NAGALAND, honored national participants and winners in the presence of COL ARVIND NAUTIYAL. Similar ceremonies were held in other schools, including DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, MIHAN NAGPUR, Maharashtra, Zebar School for Children, School of Scholar's, Wardha, Pratibha EM High School, Vidyamandir Trust, Palanpur, Pathania Public School, P V Modi School, AGASTYA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Mothers Pride School, EAST POINT SCHOOL, BCM ARYA SCHOOL, and Doon Public School.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)