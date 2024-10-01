Sudeep Pharma India diversifies into battery materials with the launch of Sudeep Advanced Materials, focusing on green iron phosphate for EV storage

VMPL Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 1: Sudeep Pharma Private Limited (Sudeep Pharma) announces its expansion into the Clean Energy Storage sector with the launch of its subsidiary, Sudeep Advanced Materials (SAM). This self-funded initiative will focus on the production of Iron Phosphate for electric vehicle (EV) energy storage applications, utilizing the company's over 30+ years of expertise in green chemistry developed through its work in pharmaceutical and food specialty and active ingredients. Sudeep Pharma began producing Iron Phosphate in 2015 and is now one of the largest global producers of food-grade Iron Phosphate, with a capacity of 15,000 MT. Over this period, the company has developed a green process that significantly reduces water consumption and gas emissions. SAM will utilize these capabilities to manufacture Green Iron Phosphate for electric vehicles (EVs) battery storage systems.

The company has established a Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) which will validate product specifications and performance with potential customers, laying the groundwork for future commercial production. A 30-acre Commercialization Hub, designed to produce 100,000 metric tonnes (annually) of pCAMs, including Iron Phosphate and Manganese Derivatives, will begin phase 1 production by 2026.

SAM benefits from the Sudeep Pharma's established raw material sourcing capabilities, including Phosphoric Acid, which the company has been procuring for over three decades, ensuring constant supply for its manufacturing processes.

Julian Dunn, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, comments, "The launch of SAM represents a strategic move into the Global battery Market, building on our strong foundation in phosphate manufacturing."

Shanil Bhayani, Director, stated, "Our commitment to sustainability and societal impact has been a cornerstone of our work in the nutrition and food sectors. With SAM, we aim to drive forward innovative, sustainable solutions for battery technologies."

About Sudeep Pharma Private Limited

Established in 1989, Sudeep Pharma specializes in manufacturing pharmaceutical excipients, minerals, and specialty ingredients for the pharma, food, and nutrition industries. As an innovation-driven and technology-led company, Sudeep Pharma utilizes six in-house fine-tuned and engineered technologies in its manufacturing processes. With a diverse portfolio of over 200 products and a customer base exceeding 1,000 across more than 80 countries, the company maintains a strong international presence with sales offices in the US and Europe.

For more information, kindly connect on the below details:

Name: Sumit Mehetre - Marketing Manager | Email: Marcom@sudeepgroup.com

Phone: +91 70206 81677 | Website: www.sudeepadvancedmaterials.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)