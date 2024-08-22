Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu Joins VAP Group as the Global Head of Human Resources

VMPL Dubai [UAE], August 22: VAP Group, a global Web3 & AI consulting services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu as the Global Head of Human Resources. Sandhu comes with 17 years of experience having worked for SaaS, Fintech, Automobile Retail, and E-Commerce sectors. Prior to joining VAP Group, Sandhu previously headed the HR function for a United States-based SaaS & Fintech platform ITILITE, wherein he led the entire gamut of people success and human resources & grew the organization two folds in the APAC and US regions. He also worked as the first HR leader of Spinny wherein he scaled the organization from the scratch to become a unicorn with over 20x growth PAN India during his tenure.

Sandhu also worked at Denave, IndiaMart Group and Myntra-Jabong across various leadership roles, bringing a very deep-rooted & diverse global experience. He comes with a well-versed hands-on & strategic expertise in building & growing agile organization culture, rewards, talent management, and leadership development from the ground up.

"I am immensely excited to be a part of VAP Group & all geared up to join hands with the team to take it to greater heights. VAP operates within niche and emerging sectors of blockchain, web3 & AI which are the future of building solid digital transaction culture. With the plans here, I definitely see growing the organization globally further & craft a robust talent philosophy that shall make VAP an employer of choice & a talent magnet." Sandhu said.

An alumnus of Management Development Institute Gurgaon, he is recognized as one of Asia's Top 100 power leaders in HR, 40under40, and also felicitated with numerous accolades in the space of human resources and leadership.

Commenting on the latest appointment, the Founder and CEO of VAP Group Vishal Parmar said, "We have been growing rapidly and the business is expanding exponentially. With Sukhpreet joining us, we shall take our people agenda to be more experiential, process-oriented, and inclusive. People are our key assets and we want them to continue to feel more empowered & successful in their roles at VAP Group. With Sukhpreet's leadership, this shall certainly move in a better direction for our global success."

VAP Group stands out as the top Web3 & AI consulting services firm. They help Web3 and AI projects grow faster, smoother, and better. Working around the globe with a wide variety of service offerings; their goal is to push the web3 industry forward with their comprehensive and client-focused solutions.

