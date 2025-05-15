Sungrow secures 835 MW inverter order from Juniper Green Energy, accelerating India's renewable expansion

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 15: Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has secured a significant order to supply 835 MW of its advanced inverters to Juniper Green Energy, an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind, and hybrid power projects. This collaboration reinforces Sungrow's commitment to accelerating India's transition to clean energy while supporting Juniper Green Energy's goal of achieving 10 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

Juniper Green Energy's adoption of Sungrow's cutting-edge technology will enhance energy generation efficiency while ensuring long-term sustainability. The SG320HX-20 (300 KW) String Inverters and SG4400UD-20 (4.4 MW) central Inverters being deployed offer up to 99% efficiency with multiple power tracking capabilities, enabling optimal performance even under variable conditions. Meanwhile, the central inverters provide robust operation, maintaining full power performance in extreme temperatures of up to 51°C, ensuring uninterrupted energy generation in India's challenging climatic conditions.

The advanced Sungrow inverters will be deployed across key solar project sites in Maharashtra (Chappalgaon, Karanja, and Jalkot) and Rajasthan (Fatehgarh and Bhadla). These locations have been strategically chosen to maximize solar resource utilization and ensure seamless integration into India's growing green energy grid.

"This 835 MW partnership with Juniper Green Energy is a testament to the trust in Sungrow's innovations and our ability to deliver at scale. Juniper's rapid growth and dedication to high-performance solar infrastructure align perfectly with Sungrow's mission to deliver efficient, intelligent, and reliable inverters. By integrating our advanced inverter solutions across strategic solar projects in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, we are not only enhancing grid stability and energy efficiency but also paving the way for India's green energy vision." Sunil Badesra, Country Head, Sungrow India, said.

About Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy is an independent power producer (IPP) in India, focused on the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. Since October 2018, the company has built a portfolio of 1.1 in operational capacity, with a pipeline of projects under development. With expertise spanning the entire project lifecycle - from initial concept to construction and development across India - Juniper Green Energy provides energy solutions and undertakes large-scale projects, thus playing a role in India's shift towards clean energy.

Juniper Green Energy is part of AT Capital Group, a globally diversified investment group with a focus on sectors including Renewable Energy, Real Estate, Private & Structured Credit, and Public Markets across India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States. In India, the group also operates Experion Developers, a real estate company, and Experion Capital, an NBFC specialising in real estate and infrastructure financing.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (Sungrow), a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S & P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

