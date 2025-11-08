Suniel Shetty Applauds GM Modular's Design Excellence and Smart Living Innovations at ACETECH 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: GM Modular, India's leading electrical solutions brand, showcased its latest range of breakthrough products and technologies at Acetech 2025, held at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon (E), Mumbai.

On the second day of the exhibition, Bollywood actor and GM brand ambassador Suniel Shetty visited the GM stall, exploring the brand's latest innovations.

At Hall 1, Stall No. B1-2, GM presented a stunning display of advanced modular switches, luxury lighting concepts, next-generation home automation systems, and music & mobile accessories all designed to elevate modern living. A major highlight was GM's award-winning "Essence" home automation switch, recipient of the Red Dot Award 2024 for Best Product Design and Concept, along with a showcase of the brand's newly launched product range.

Sharing his thoughts, Suniel Shetty said, "It's always inspiring to see how GM Modular continues to innovate and redefine smart living. Every product reflects design excellence and technological brilliance. I'm proud to be associated with a brand that leads with such vision and integrity."

Mr. Jayanth Jain, CEO and Managing Director of GM Modular, added, "Acetech is the perfect platform to showcase our design-led innovations. Having Suniel Shetty visit our stall adds to the excitement and reflects our shared commitment to quality and excellence."

Visitors can explore GM's innovations at Hall 1, Stall No. B1-2, Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon (E), Mumbai.

About GM Modular

GM Modular, a pioneer in India's electrical solutions since 2002, has set industry standards in quality and innovation. Known for its distinctive modular switches and home automation solutions, GM caters to diverse global markets, including Africa, Europe, Nepal, and the Middle East. Trusted by architects, interior designers, and builders, GM's products--ranging from LED lighting to switchgear as well as music & mobile accessories--bring advanced technology into homes and businesses worldwide.

With over 1600 dedicated employees, GM's cutting-edge manufacturing facility spans 15 lakh square feet, equipped with top-grade machinery to ensure excellence in every product. Celebrated for its design innovation, GM is the only Indian brand to have won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award three times, exemplifying its commitment to ground-breaking craftsmanship and industry leadership. Guided by a mission to transform lives with quality and style, GM Modular remains at the forefront of electrical solutions, blending advanced technology with remarkable aesthetics.

