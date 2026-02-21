Sunteck Realty Strengthens Sustainability Credentials, Scores 78 in 2025 S and P Global ESG Assessment

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL), one of India's leading luxury real estate developers, has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainability journey by securing a remarkable score of 78 out of 100 in the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as of 16th February, 2026, conducted by S & P Global within the (REM) Real Estate Management & Development industry. This latest score reflects a sharp and consistent upward trajectory in the Company's ESG performance, improving from 59 in 2024 to 78 in 2025. This marks a significant improvement of 19 points over the previous year's score of CSA.

With this performance, Sunteck Realty stands well above the industry average CSA score of 30 in the Real Estate Management & Development sector, further strengthening its position as a responsible and future-ready real estate developer committed to long-term sustainable value creation. The most material drivers contributing to the Company's performance, based on their weighting within the assessment methodology, include Climate Strategy, Human Capital Management, and Corporate Governance. These areas represent financially material sustainability factors evaluated under the S & P Global CSA framework.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Limited, said, "Our ESG score of 78 in the S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reflects the deep integration of sustainability into Sunteck's strategic vision and operating framework. The consistent year-on-year improvement demonstrates our endeavours to responsible growth, transparency and stakeholder value creation."

Sunteck Realty has been delivering industry-leading performance across global ESG benchmarks

Over the years, Sunteck Realty has steadily invested in green building practices, enhanced resource efficiency, and climate risk mitigation initiatives. At the same time, the company has prioritised safe and inclusive workplaces, employee skill development, and meaningful community engagement.

Sunteck Realty has been delivering industry-leading performance across global ESG benchmarks. In the year 2025, the Company secured an exceptional GRESB score of 99 along with a prestigious 5-star rating, significantly outperforming benchmark averages. Further validating its sustainability-led approach, 4th Avenue at Sunteck City was recognised at the International Asia Pacific Property Awards (UK 2024-25) under the 'Sustainable Residential Development' category, highlighting Sunteck Realty's continued focus on building environmentally conscious and adaptive assets.

