Surmount Logistics Solutions- Empowering Excellence and Expectations through Employee Rewards and Recognition

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 23: Surmount Logistics, Chennai being a startup company incorporated only in the year 2022, strongly believe that their employees are considered to be the primary reason for their business success. To substantiate their belief, they have recently organised a Rewards & Recognition programme honouring around 20 employees with Tata cars, high end motorcycles including Honda scooters & Royal Enfield bullets.

It is very rare to witness a startup company to have such a great HR policy to recognize their employees with such high rewards.

Surmount Logistics Solutions, though a new entrant in the shipping and logistics industry has already achieved many milestones in the last two years of inception. The company is committed to transforming how businesses and consumers manage their shipping and logistics needs by offering innovative, efficient, and cost-effective solutions tailored to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, Surmount Logistics aims to address common challenges in the logistics sector, including delayed shipments, lack of transparency, and inefficient supply chains. By integrating advanced tracking systems and streamlined operations.

"Our mission is to simplify logistics for businesses of all sizes," says Denzil Rayan, Founder and Managing Director of Surmount Logistics Solutions. "We understand the pain points of traditional shipping and logistics processes, and our goal is to provide solutions that are not only efficient but also environmentally conscious. We're here to set a new standard in the industry."

Surmount logistics has always believed that customer satisfaction is the core company value as this increases loyalty and customers are more likely to return and recommend business. This paves the path for higher revenue, where satisfied customers often spend more and contribute to long-term profitability.

Their key principle is to research and identify customer needs, preferences, and pain points by solving customer problems and adding value, not just selling products or services.

Surmount Logistics is already making waves in the industry, having invested heavily on commercial vehicles to address pain points of their customers and have set their foot print in the international market by setting up their branch office in Vietnam. They have a dedicated team of logistics professionals and tech experts to support customer requirements in end-to-end supply chain and logistics.

As part of its commitment in globalisation in order to have better control over cargo movements and achieve consistent customer satisfaction, Surmont Logistics started exploring to establish their presence in other major international markets like USA, Europe & APAC Countries within the year 2028.

By implementing a robust employee welfare program, the company not only improves employees' overall satisfaction and well-being but also their productivity, engagement, and retention. They trust that this leads to better results for the company, as happier, healthier, and more motivated employees are more likely to perform their best.

Surmount believes in a well-built team that collaborates effectively and will be proactive in anticipating customer needs before they arise. They foster an inclusive work environment that values diversity and promotes equality among employees, since feeling respected and accepted, employees are more likely to contribute positively to the organization's goals. They also encourage employees to participate in various training programs that build leadership capabilities which have a direct impact on team performance and culture. They also train and empower employees to make decisions that focus on customer prioritization and conduct periodic customer feedback sessions and use them to refine products, services, and processes. They strongly believe that when employees feel like part of a mission, they take pride in their work and contribute to the company's overall success.

Moreover, Surmount Logistics Solutions ensures employee engagement activities continuously throughout the year and hence its employees are constantly motivated to achieve higher goals and experience job satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)