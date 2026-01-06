Surya Roshni Taps Dubai Platform to Scale Export-Led Electrical and Lighting Portfolio

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 6: Surya Roshni Limited, one of India's most trusted names in lighting, wires & cables, professional lighting, fans, home appliances, PVC pipes, water pumps, water tanks & steel pipes, will participate in Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026, taking place from 12-14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, as part of its strategy to expand exports and strengthen international trade partnerships. The company will exhibit at Booth No. Z2-H10, leveraging Dubai's position as a global hub for building technologies and cross-border commerce.

The exhibition provides Surya Roshni a platform to engage with international distributors, consultants, and project stakeholders, while reinforcing brand visibility across high-growth global markets. Dubai's role as a meeting point for regional and international infrastructure ecosystems aligns closely with the company's global expansion roadmap, supported by its in-house manufacturing facilities and strong focus on backward integration.

At the event, Surya Roshni will showcase a broad portfolio of energy-efficient, future-ready solutions across Lighting, Fans, Appliances, Wires & Cables, PVC Pipes & Fittings, Water Tanks, Water Pumps, Switchgears, Distribution Boxes, and Meters. The range reflects the company's ability to address both consumer-driven demand and professional, project-led requirements, spanning traditional to conventional and modern solutions, in line with evolving international market standards.

Key highlights include advanced Wire & Cable solutions, next-generation Switchgears, Multi-CCT LED lighting products, extension sockets, small home appliances, along with utility-focused innovations such as mosquito rackets and mosquito repellent lamps. All products on display are designed for energy efficiency, durability, and compliance with IS, IEC, and global quality and safety benchmarks, backed by continuous product development at Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC), Noida - the company's dedicated Research & Development hub.

"Dubai serves as a strategic gateway for global trade and collaboration. Our participation at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026 supports our export growth objectives and enables deeper engagement with international partners across building and infrastructure value chains," said Vasumitra Pandey, CEO - Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni Limited.

Senior leadership representatives will be present at the exhibition to engage with stakeholders, assess distribution opportunities, and explore collaborations across regional and international markets. Through its presence in Dubai, Surya Roshni continues to position itself as a globally compliant, export-focused partner for energy-efficient electrical and building solutions, leveraging its backward integration and scalable in-house manufacturing facilities.

About Surya Roshni Limited:

Founded in 1973, Surya Roshni Limited is one of India's leading Steel, Lighting and Consumer durables brands, known for its strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, backward integration and end-to-end quality control. A pioneer in lighting, Surya offers a wide portfolio spanning conventional lighting, advanced LED and smart lighting solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India, the company is also the leading manufacturer in fans, home appliances, steel pipes & CR strips, PVC pipes, and wires & cables. Backed by over five decades of trust, export to over 50 countries, revenues exceeding ₹8,000 crore, and a robust pan-India distribution network, the 'Surya' and 'Prakash Surya' brands continue to set benchmarks in innovation, reliability, and performance.

