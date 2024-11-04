Sushain Wellness Secures 1.8 Crore Seed Funding from Prajay Advisors

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: Sushain Wellness and Wholeness Private Limited, an innovative HealthTech platform combining traditional healing systems with cutting-edge technology, has successfully secured Rs 1.8 crore in a seed round of funding from Prajay Advisors LLP, a prominent venture capital firm based in Mumbai. N. A facilitated the transaction--Shah Advisors LLP, who served as the transaction advisor.

This funding marks a significant milestone in Sushain's mission to transform healthcare by integrating ancient healing practices, such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani, with modern technological advancements. The fresh capital injection will empower Sushain to enhance its technological infrastructure and expand its holistic healthcare services, catering to a growing demand for natural, technology-driven healthcare solutions.

An Integrated HealthTech Platform

Sushain Wellness offers a comprehensive HealthTech platform that manages the entire healing process, from consultation to prescription fulfillment. It provides a one-stop solution for natural healthcare, featuring a network of over 1,000 verified Ayurvedic and Homeopathic doctors, access to over 10,000 natural healthcare products, and support from 100+ online yoga coaches and Ayurvedic diet specialists.

By leveraging advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence, Sushain personalised patient care journeys, helping users address the root causes of their health issues. This integration of traditional healing systems with modern technology has positioned Sushain Wellness as a leader in the rapidly expanding HealthTech sector.

Driving Sushain's Vision for Holistic Well-being

"Our vision is to empower individuals to reclaim their wholeness and embrace optimal well-being," said Vikram Singh Parmar, Co-Founder and CEO of Sushain Wellness. "This investment will allow us to take our platform to the next level by expanding our service offerings and deepening the integration of AI into our healthcare solutions."

Prajay Advisors' Strategic Investment

Prajay Advisors LLP, a Mumbai-based venture capital firm, is committed to supporting forward-thinking startups and innovative businesses. The firm focuses on ventures with the potential to disrupt industries and create meaningful impact across sectors. This strategic investment aligns with Prajay Advisors' dedication to fostering growth in the HealthTech sector, allowing Sushain to accelerate its technology-driven approach to traditional healing and meet the needs of health-conscious individuals in today's evolving market.

About Sushain Wellness and Wholeness Private Limited

Sushain Wellness and Wholeness Private Limited is a pioneering HealthTech platform that blends traditional healing systems like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani with modern technology. Offering a comprehensive healthcare solution, Sushain manages the entire healing process, from consultations to prescription fulfilment.

