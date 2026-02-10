Sustrack Successfully Organised the National Conference on Green Hydrogen and Industrial Decarbonization

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 10: Sustrack, an initiative by Koshish Sustainable Solutions Private Limited, successfully organised a national conference titled "Green Hydrogen and Industrial Decarbonization: Building India's End-to-End Ecosystem for Energy Transition" on 10th February 2026 at the Auditorium, Research & Innovation Park, IIT Delhi, New Delhi, under the patronage of the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The conference commenced with a Lamp Lighting Ceremony by the Hon'ble Padma Bhushan Dr. V. K. Saraswat (Guest of Honour), Member, NITI Aayog, followed by a welcome address by Dr. Ratnesh Tiwari, Founder & Director, Koshish Sustainable Solutions Private Limited.

This was followed by an opening address by Dr. Ranjith Krishna Pai, Scientist 'F' and Senior Director, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Padma Bhushan Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, delivered the keynote address, highlighting India's strategic vision, technological preparedness, and policy roadmap for accelerating the green hydrogen economy.

During his address, Padma Bhushan Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, said "India's ambition to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 is not just an energy target but a national imperative aligned with Viksit Bharat by 2047. He further highlighted that the biggest challenge today is not intent but technology and cost and India currently relies on alkaline electrolyzers, while the future lies in PEM and solid oxide electrolyzers. He mentioned about the Green Hydrogen to Power India's Industrial Decarbonization, Backed by ₹20,000 Crore CCUS Support and the Hydrogen Hubs Take Shape at Kandla, Tamil Nadu and Odisha as Reliance, L & T Lead the Way."

As part of the event outcomes, Director & Founder of Sustrack, Dr Ratnesh Tiwari, said that "Sustrack would sign MoUs with multiple industries for pilot projects, strengthen capacity building, and ensure continuous monitoring and regular reporting for measurable and long-term impact."

The experts who also shared their insights in the event included Mr. Sandeep Narang,Mr. Gaurav Verma, Mr. Anil Kumar Choudhary (Head - EESL), Dr. Sonal K. Thengane, Prof. V. K. Vijay, Prof. Vivek Kumar (IIT Delhi), Mr. Arun Kumar Choudhary, and Dr. P. Raman., along with 100+ other senior leaders & experts from the government, PSUs, industry, academia, finance, and international organisations had joined the event, highlighted the key challenges, shared practical deployment experiences, and presented actionable insights on hydrogen adoption, infrastructure development, carbon credit opportunities, investment strategies, and scalable implementation pathways, providing valuable outcomes and strategic direction for accelerating India's green hydrogen and industrial decarbonization journey.

Dr. Amit Ranjan Verma (Head of ESG & Carbon Market) concluded the discussion by thanking the audience and the main guests for attending the conference and helping to build a sustainable future.

The 4-focused interactive session on the key themes of the National Conference on the "Green

Hydrogen and Industrial Decarbonization", covering policy and technology support, decarbonization strategies, ESG and carbon markets, financing models, and innovation through skills, research, and start-ups to support India's Green Hydrogen Mission and clean energy transition.

The event successfully created a strong platform for policy alignment, cross-sector collaboration, and strategic action, reinforcing India's commitment toward Net Zero by 2070 and a sustainable energy future and Overall, the event highlighted key challenges such as Policy Support, availability of suitable technology, infrastructure development, financing gaps, and carbon market integration, while building strong collaboration, clear action plans, and industry partnerships to accelerate India's green hydrogen and decarbonization journey.

The event was aimed at guiding India's hydrogen transition, supporting applied research, industry projects, and strengthening collaboration with government bodies and was proudly supported by - SJVN, NTPC, Power Grid, NHPC, and Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)