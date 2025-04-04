Swagino's Disrupts India's Quick-Food Delivery Market with The 3F Model - Fair Pricing, Ultra-Fast Deliveries & Fresh Food

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: Swagino's, India's fastest-growing quick-food delivery platform, is revolutionizing the industry with its 3F Model--Fair Pricing, Ultra-Fast 10-30 Minute Deliveries, and Freshly Prepared Food from trusted, locally operated and standard operating restaurants.

Hosapete, Vijayanagara-Based Startup Swagino's - A New Era in Quick-Food Delivery Begins! This bold vision reflects the brand's commitment to transforming food delivery in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, starting from the heart of Karnataka.

Unlike Swiggy and Zomato, which operate with high commissions, inflated menu prices, and hidden charges, Swagino's is disrupting the game with a transparent, restaurant-friendly, and customer-first approach.

Swagino's prioritize fair pricing, higher earnings for delivery partners, and a seamless experience for food lovers...

- No Price Inflations

- No hidden charges

- No Platform Fee

- No unfair pricing

- No reheated Food

- Just great food, delivered fast

The Market Problem: Overpriced Food, Hidden Fees & Health Risks

For years, food delivery apps have taken 25%-30% commissions from restaurants, forcing them to increase menu prices by up to 40% just to survive. Customers unknowingly end up paying more online than they would in-store, eroding trust and loyalty.

Now quick-commerce and private-labeled 10-minute food delivery apps are making things worse. Their dark kitchens prioritize speed over quality, serving pre-cooked, ultra-processed, and preservative-laden meals. What's advertised as "quick" is actually reheated, and unhealthy.

The Swagino's Solution: The 3F Model - (Fair Fast & Fresh)

Swagino's is reshaping food delivery with its Fair Price Promise, ensuring honest pricing and restaurant, Customer-first policies:

- No Price Inflation: Customers pay the exact same price online as listed in the restaurant's offline menu

- No Hidden Charges: Transparent billing ensures complete trust and loyalty

- Minimal Commission or Subscription Model - Restaurants keep more profits

- No Private-Label Competition - Unlike Swiggy's Snacc, Zomato's Bistro, Zepto Cafe, or Swish, Swagino's doesn't compete with its restaurant partners

- Fresh, Fast & Fair--10-30 minute deliveries without dark kitchens! No reheated or ultra-processed meals--only freshly prepared food from trusted, standard-operating restaurants. Real food, real flavors, real speed, real health

- Customer Price Assurance - If a restaurant's online price is higher than the offline menu, Swagino's refunds the difference

Swagino's Mission & Vision

Mission:

"We're on a mission to bring honesty back to food delivery--because great food should be fresh, fairly priced, and free from hidden charges. Swagino's is built on trust, transparency, and mutual success for customers, restaurants, and delivery partners. This isn't just another food delivery app; it's a movement to reshape the industry."

Vision: Redefining Speed, Expanding Possibilities!

"Swagino's is more than just a quick-food delivery platform--it's a game-changer in hyperfast convenience. After achieving key milestones in quick-food delivery, we will expand into quick commerce, pioneering a whole new industry: Quick-Serve Commerce (QS-Commerce). This will enable us to deliver fashion, beauty, electronics, stationery, accessories, personal care, baby essentials, healthcare, and more--all within minutes."

Fast. Fair. Future-Ready. That's Swagino's.

Empowering Local Businesses

Swagino's isn't just about faster delivery--it's a partner-first platform that empowers:

- Restaurants & Cloud Kitchens

- Cafes & Bakeries

- Juice & Sweet Shops

By offering low commissions and fair policies, Swagino's helps local businesses thrive without financial strain.

If you want to onboard your restaurant or food business with Swagino's, click on this link https://swaginos.com/restaurant/apply and fill in your details. Swagino's onboarding team will reach out to you soon.

Rapid Expansion Plans: From Hosapete to Pan-India

After a successful pilot launch in Hosapete, Vijayanagara, Swagino's is expanding!

- First stops in Bangalore: Whitefield & Marathahalli

- Bangalore - Launching soon in Whitefield, Marathahalli, HSR Layout, and Koramangala

- Next Stops: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Delhi

Swagino's aims to disrupt the Indian quick-food delivery space in Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities, where demand for fair pricing and ultra-fast delivery is skyrocketing.

Swagino's Exclusive Launch Offer for Early App Users

Bangalore, get ready for a food delivery revolution! Swagino's is rapidly onboarding thousands of standard operating restaurants, cloud kitchens, cafes, bakeries, juice shops, sweet shops, and disciplined delivery partners across Bangalore.

- Download the Swagino's App before launch and unlock exclusive rewards

- The first 1,000 customers will receive a special launch offer

- Stay Updated: Once Swagino's goes live, you'll receive instant notifications via the app and our social media pages

Why Should Restaurants & Food Businesses Join Swagino's?

Unlike Swiggy & Zomato, Swagino's is built for restaurants/Food Businesses not against them!

- Fair Price Model - No more inflated prices! Customers pay the same as offline menu rates

- Empowering Restaurants - Minimal commission, maximum profits

- No Private Labeling - We don't compete with restaurant partners

- Ultra-Fast Delivery (10-30 min) - More orders, more business, more revenue

- Transparent & Trustworthy - No hidden fees, no unfair pricing tricks

Swagino's is not just another food delivery app--it's a movement towards fairness, transparency, and mutual growth.

Better Earnings for Delivery Partners

Swagino's offers the best earnings for delivery partners, unlike Swiggy & Zomato.

- Higher Pay - Rs25 per delivery, best in the market

- Fair Distance Pay - Rs9/km for longer trips

- Big Bonuses - Rs300 daily bonus for 15+ deliveries

- Peak Hour Boost - Extra Rs10 per order during rush hours

- Fast Payouts - Get paid in 3-7 days

- Referral Bonus - Earn Rs500 per referral (T & C Apply)

Earnings Potential

- Full-Time (20 deliveries/day) - Rs35,980+ per month

- Part-Time (10 deliveries/day) - Rs17,990+ per month

Join Swagino's & Start Earning More today

About Swagino's

Swagino's is India's newest and most disruptive food delivery platform, built on fair pricing, fresh food, and ultra-fast deliveries. With a mission to empower local restaurants and delivery partners, Swagino's is not just changing the game--it's setting a new industry standard.

Contact: info@swaginos.com

Join the Movement! #Swaginos #FreshFastFair

