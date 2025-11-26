SWASTHYA KIRAN: HURL Partners with The Art of Living to Transform Diagnostic Healthcare in Odisha

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: In a significant step towards strengthening India's healthcare landscape, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Art of Living Social Projects to implement Project SWASTHYA KIRAN - an initiative aimed at enhancing diagnostic healthcare services in Odisha.

The MoU was signed by Shri Chaman Jaggi, Vice President, HR & CSR, HURL, and Br. Pragyachaitanya, Chairman, The Art of Living Social Projects and witnessed by Dr Siba Prasad Mohanty, MD, HURL. The moment was blessed by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose commitment to accessible, compassionate healthcare continues to inspire service initiatives across the nation.

Revolutionising Diagnostics with Advanced CT Imaging

Under the partnership, a proposal has been rolled out for the procurement and installation of a state-of-the-art Revolution™ Aspire Select CT Scanner at the Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital (SSCASRH) in Cuttack, Odisha. Operating from the Sri Sri University campus in Bidyadharpur, SSCASRH is poised to evolve into a key diagnostic centre for the region.

The introduction of this advanced CT system will dramatically expand the hospital's capacity to diagnose and treat critical conditions, supporting specialties such as neurology, cardiology, oncology, trauma care, emergency medicine.

This transformative upgrade is expected to benefit thousands of patients annually, particularly those facing life-threatening conditions like stroke, trauma, and cancer - situations where time is often the deciding factor.

Addressing Odisha's Urgent Diagnostic Gaps

Odisha continues to grapple with serious gaps in diagnostic healthcare, including:

* Limited availability of CT scanners

* Long waiting times for diagnostic imaging

* One of India's lowest hospital-bed ratios

* Patients traveling 2 to 4 hours for essential scans

For emergency cases, these delays can escalate risks dramatically.

Project SWASTHYA KIRAN seeks to bridge these gaps by creating timely, accessible, and affordable diagnostic services for more than 1.5 lakh residents across 50+ surrounding villages.

Impact at a Glance

The installation of the Revolution™ Aspire Select CT Scanner will:

* Reduce waiting time and travel.

* Patients will receive faster access to essential imaging - especially vital for emergency scenarios such as stroke and trauma.

* Provide affordable, high-quality diagnostics

The facility will offer cost-effective CT scanning services, minimising financial strain on rural and underserved communities.

* Strengthen hospital readiness for emergencies.

* Enhanced imaging capacity will empower doctors to diagnose swiftly, intervene earlier, and improve patient outcomes.

A Step Toward Health Equity

Through this collaboration, HURL and The Art of Living Social Projects reaffirm their shared commitment to community well-being. SWASTHYA KIRAN marks a new chapter of reassurance - bringing cutting-edge diagnostic healthcare closer to the people who need it most.

The Art of Living, founded by humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is committed to transforming lives through community-centred initiatives. Working across healthcare, conservation of water resources, education, women's empowerment, and environmental restoration, it partners with governments, NGOs, corporations, and local communities to bring meaningful change. Through its compassionate, service-driven approach, The Art of Living continues to strengthen well-being and nurture a culture of peace and responsibility worldwide.

