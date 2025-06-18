Sweta & Manish Samota Ignite India's Influence Revolution with IAP 2.0, A Transformational Stage & Screen Experience for Authors and Experts

SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Visionary entrepreneurs and India's top book author coaches, Sweta Samota and Manish Samota, successfully hosted the second edition of their highly anticipated Influence Accelerator Program (IAP 2.0) from 12th to 15th June 2025 at the luxurious hotel Country Inn by Radisson, Navi Mumbai.

This 4-day immersive experience was designed to unlock the voice, confidence, and stage and on-camera presence of a new wave of leaders--authors, professionals, coaches, business owners and corporate veterans--ready to reimagine themselves as influencers on stage and social media.

More than a program, IAP 2.0 is a movement--rooted in the Samotas' mission to serve India by building thought leaders through books, brands, and businesses.

A Mission to Serve Through Stories, Stage, and Screens

Sweta and Manish Samota--founders of India Authors Academy, a platform with over 6,000 members and 35+ transformational programs--have long envisioned making India the Author Capital of the World. With IAP 2.0, they took a giant leap forward, empowering individuals from all walks of life to share their message with clarity, conviction, and camera-ready confidence.

The participants of this edition included professionals and corporate achievers, all on the journey to reinvent themselves as influential voices in their respective industries.

Six Trailblazers, One Powerful Leap

Six determined leaders stepped into this program to transform. Over four immersive days, they mastered storytelling, refined their stagecraft, shot professional reels and podcasts, and shattered their inner barriers.

- Bijal Sheth - Top Speaker awardee, left the audience speechless with her clarity and conviction.

- Prashant Lodaya - Top Creator, showed how a strong voice and creative visuals build magnetic presence.

- Neha D. - Most Inspiring Participant, won hearts with her vulnerable and victorious journey.

- Uma Yoganand, Shivani Bajaj Sabharwal, and Hemanandini Deori - each brought their unique stories, evolving into authentic influencers ready to own the stage and screen.

They now join a powerful tribe of IAP graduates who are rewriting their futures with their voice and visibility.

Legends Return to Inspire

This edition was made even more special by the presence of past IAP graduates--The Legends--who returned to cheer the new batch, share their breakthroughs, and raise the collective energy of the room.

- Nisha Shenoy, Neeti Paul, Dr. Sunita Nayak, Mitali Adhangle, and Jyoti Gidwani--each of them a testament to what happens when a voice meets a system and becomes a movement.

Spark Flow - The 19th Book That Marks a New Era

In an electrifying moment during the program, Sweta and Manish launched their 19th book - Spark Flow. This book is not just a collection of insights--it's a blueprint for creators and changemakers to activate their creativity and influence in flow.

Every copy holds the energy of the stage, the stories that moved a room, and the spark that now travels with every reader.

India Authors Podcast - New Season, New Voices

As part of IAP 2.0, participants also recorded episodes for the next season of the India Authors Podcast Show, an initiative by IAA to spotlight India's rising literary voices and brand leaders.

These episodes--raw, real, and powerful--will roll out in the coming months, amplifying voices that were once hidden, now ready to influence the world.

A Message from the Founders

"India is full of stories waiting to be told, voices waiting to be heard. Influence is not about popularity--it's about purpose. And our purpose is clear: to serve India by helping people transform their life stories into influence, income, and impact," said Sweta Samota, TEDx speaker, bestselling author, and co-founder of India Authors Academy.

"This is not just coaching. This is nation-building. Every author we help, every voice we elevate, brings us closer to a stronger, more expressive India," added Manish Samota, co-founder and strategic lead at IAA.

About India Authors Academy

Founded in 2018 by Sweta and Manish Samota, India Authors Academy is India's leading platform for writing, publishing, and marketing books--empowering individuals to become bestselling authors and thought leaders. With a deep commitment to serving India through books, brands, and business education, IAA is not just building authors--it's building a legacy.

