Switrus Expands Beyond Europe with Launch of Switrus Asia

NewsVoir

Malaysia, July 11: In a significant milestone for the company, Switrus Holidays has announced the launch of Switrus Asia, a dedicated brand for Asian destinations, marking the company's expansion into the Asian tourism sector in August 2026. The expansion represents the company's first major move beyond its Europe-focused group tour operations and reflects the growing popularity of Asian travel among Indian tourists.

According to the company, Switrus has organized more than 1,200 Europe group tours and served over 45,000 travelers over the past thirteen years. The company has built a strong customer base across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi.

The launch comes at a time when interest among Indian travelers in Asian destinations is growing significantly. In its initial phase, Switrus Asia will focus on destinations including Japan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, Bali, and Thailand.

The company plans to extend its Europe group tour model to Asian destinations, offering comprehensive group tour packages, professional tour management, structured itineraries, and services designed specifically for Indian travelers.

Switrus currently operates Europe group tours for travelers from several Indian states and has expanded its operational network across major Indian cities and international markets, including Germany.

"We aim to extend the trust, expertise, and operational experience we have built in European tourism to the Asian travel segment. Through Switrus Asia, our goal is to deliver high-quality international travel experiences to a wider range of Indian travelers," said Shabitha Abubacker, COO of Switrus Holidays.

The company has announced that the details regarding Switrus Asia's initial group departures, annual travel calendar, and special launch offers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit switrus.com.

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