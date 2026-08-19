Shiprocket shares make a solid debut, list at 35% premium over IPO price

Shiprocket Share Price: Shiprocket delivered a better-than-expected stock market debut on Wednesday, August 19, with the stock listing at a premium of 35 per cent post strong demand for the company's ₹₹1,617 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of Shiprocket listed at ₹131 on the NSE, a premium of ₹34, or 35.05 per cent, over the issue price of ₹97 per share. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹129, up ₹32, or 33.5 per cent.

The debut was in line with the of grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹130 an upside of 34 per cent or ₹33 over its issue price of ₹97.

Shiprocket IPO details

The offer was available for bidding from August 12 to August 14. Investors could apply in the price band of ₹92 to ₹97 apiece and in lots of 154 shares.

The ₹1,617-crore Shiprocket IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of ₹885.50 crore and an offer for sale of ₹731.98 crore. The funds raised via fresh share sale will be used for investments in business verticals, repayment of debt, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

The offer was booked a whopping 99.38 times and is expected to list at over a 30 per cent premium, according to the grey market trend.

Shiprocket IPO received bids for 93.85 billion shares as against 94.43 million shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was subscribed the most at 122.80 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment with 88.99 times bids. The retail portion garnered 46.42 times bids, while the employee quota was booked 55.51 times.

Shiprocket plans to funnel much of the proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO) into artificial intelligence (AI), betting the technology can turn the Indian e-commerce (ecom) enablement platform into a broader operating system for merchants. Shiprocket made a strong debut at ₹130 on the NSE (up 34.02 per cent) and ₹129.50 on the BSE (up 33.51 per cent) over its IPO price of ₹97, broadly in line with grey-market expectations. Over FY24–FY26, Shiprocket recorded a revenue CAGR of 24% and narrowed its adjusted loss from ₹351 crore in FY24 to ₹76 crore in FY26. Cash flow from operations turned positive at ₹52.6 crore as of March 31, 2026. Booked-gain / partial profit-booking for allottees, hold the rest for the longer-term platform story with stop-loss of 110, said Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.