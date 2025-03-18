Synergy Steels Commends the Growth of India's Food Processing Industry, Projected to Reach USD 700 Billion by 2030, Driving Demand for Stainless Steel

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: Synergy Steels commends the rapid growth of India's food processing industry, which is expected to reach USD 700 billion by 2030, as highlighted in the latest PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) report, India's Agricultural Transformation: From Food Scarcity to Surplus. Approximately 345 million tonnes of food will be produced annually in India by 2030 to feed the growing population, which requires modernized facilities for processing. Stainless steel can be crucial here in contributing to cleanliness and hygiene, both of which are essential when handling food.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recommends using materials such as stainless steel for food safety. Stainless steel is notable for its resistance to rusting, acidic food reactions, and odor absorption. This helps to maintain the food's original taste, texture, and nutritional value. It is also very durable, can handle wear and tear and harsh cleaning, and doesn't need much maintenance. This makes stainless steel essential for the fast-growing food industry.

Subhash Kathuria, Chairman of Synergy Steels, commented, "With India's food processing sector contributing over 10.54% to the country's Gross Value Added (GVA) in manufacturing, the demand for durable, hygienic, and sustainable materials is set to rise. This underscores the need for high-performance, food-safe stainless steel solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance but also fortify food safety standards in an increasingly complex supply chain. The most popular grades of food-quality stainless steel are 304 and 316. From automated processing lines and high-capacity storage tanks to advanced packaging units and commercial kitchens, stainless steel's corrosion resistance, structural integrity, and longevity make it indispensable for ensuring seamless production, reduced contamination risks, and extended equipment life cycles. With processing industries accounting for nearly 27% of stainless steel demand, the food sector is emerging as a key driver of material innovation, reinforcing its pivotal role in India's industrial modernization and global competitiveness."

By 2047, India aims to be a Viksit Bharat, with its food processing industry expected to reach USD 2,150 billion. This will increase its importance in industrial development and international trade. The industry encompasses all stages of food production, including processing, storage, packaging, and distribution, which all rely on materials that ensure efficiency and cleanliness. Stainless steel is essential for this, bolstering the industry's strength and potential for growth.

