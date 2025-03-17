Synods Bangalore 2025: Where Visionaries Connect and Ideas Ignite !

ATK

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 17: Brand Torque is proud to present the inaugural edition of Synods Bangalore, helping bridge businesses with opportunity, investment and collaboration. The event emphasizes exclusivity for a select group of visionaries who come together to share thoughts and ideas, influencing trends.

Incorporated in the year 2018, by a seasoned team of investment bankers, with 2 decades plus experience across Financial Services, Real Estate and other industries, Brand Torque runs on the model of Research, Content, Connect.

What Makes Synods an Ideal Platform?

Brand Torque runs on the EPIC model of Excellence, Passion, Integrity and Creativity. In an industry where communication is often lost in the noise, Synods believes in offering Intrinsic Value to the participating partners that leaves a lasting impact, crucial for business growth. With only 40 seats available for the forum, you enter an exclusive club at Synods Bangalore.

For businesses that are trying to navigate this already saturated market, Synods makes it easy. Synods propels your ambitious business to the right direction.

Why Bangalore?

Bangalore is a strategic destination for Brand Torque to host its first Synods. Why? Because it has a growing UHNI population, and is a strategic city for industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders. Being a center for innovation and entrepreneurship, Bangalore welcomes investors and partners from across the world. It is one of the most important Indian destinations for businesses, and naturally, an ideal place for networking and business.

Esteemed Partnership for Synods Bangalore:

Presenting partner: IIFL Capital

What to expect?

At Synods, the curated gathering gives privileged access to select brands and partners. It means that you will be sitting in the midst of industry stalwarts, exchanging ideas. The first edition of Synods has some of the industry's top voices -

Prakash Bulusu, CEO of IIFL Capital, brings over 20 years of experience, having worked with prominent firms like ASK Asset & Wealth Management, Citibank India, and Principal PNB Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd. His extensive expertise in investment banking and wealth management has been pivotal in driving strategic growth at IIFL Capital.

Khushroo B. Panthaky, a seasoned Chartered Accountant, currently a Senior Partner at Walker Chandiok & Co LLP,

Sandhya Vasudevan, who had a 37-year corporate career with roles at Deutsche Bank, Thomson Reuters, AXA/Guardian Royal Exchange, and the TVS Group.

Kailashnath MS, who has driven sourcing, investments, portfolio management, and exit processes, focusing on DeepTech, SpaceTech, LifeSciences, and Climate Tech.

Bijay J. Anand is an actor and a world-renowned Kundalini Yoga teacher, certified by the Kundalini Research Institute, Los Angeles.. He is the Founder at Anahata Retreats.

Srikant Iyer, Co-founder & CEO, Home Lane. It is India's largest technology-first home decor startup, dedicated to transforming the way people design and furnish their living spaces.

Prof. M.V. Rajeev Gowda, former MP and Professor of IIM Bangalore. From 2023-24, he was Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission with the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

Ritu Sharma, Director, TiE Bangalore, who has over 24 years of experience across the technology, telecom, media, and broadcasting industries.

Gappan Annamalai, Director, MAL Group, A Family Business Portfolio. He heads his family's 75+ year-old business legacy, the MAL Group, where he helms its diverse operations across Real Estate, Manufacturing, Trading, Plantations, and Education.

Satish Grampurohit, Co-founder & CEO, Cogniquest & Corporate Leader with 29 years of experience. He spent 25 years at Infosys, where he rose from a campus hire to Global Head of Delivery for the Insurance vertical.

Synods Bangalore could be a significant milestone for your business. The event hones collaboration, which is a veritable succeess marker today. By entering into this exclusive club, you are making yourself seen.

If you're chasing excellence, Brand Torque's Synods Bangalore is inevitably your destination this month. With such varied speakers, the passionate flow of ideas will hail a positive new beginning for businesses and brands.

