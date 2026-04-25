Tanla Announces Full Year and Q4 FY26 Results

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25: Tanla Platforms Limited, an AI-native platform company, today announced its financial results for full year and Q4 FY26.

Key Metrics: Twelve Months (April 2025 - March 2026)

- Revenue was at ₹4,418Cr; grew by 9.7% YoY

- Gross profit was at ₹1,175 Cr; grew by 11.8% YoY

- EBITDA was at ₹724 Cr; grew by 4.8% YoY

- Profit after tax was at ₹509 Cr, profit after tax margin at 11.5%

- Earnings per share at ₹38.36

- Free cash flow of ₹477 Cr, 94% of PAT

Key Metrics: Fourth Quarter (January - March 2026)

- Revenue was at ₹1,178 Cr; grew by 5.0% QoQ & 15.0% YoY

- Gross profit was at ₹ 318 Cr; grew by 2.8% QoQ & 22.8% YoY

- EBITDA was at ₹192 Cr; grew by 0.7% QoQ & 17.3% YoY

- Profit after tax was ₹134 Cr, grew by 2.2% QoQ & 14.5% YoY

- Earnings per share at ₹10.18

- Free cash flow of ₹206 Cr, 154% of PAT

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "FY26 reflects the strength of our execution, delivering 9.7% revenue growth and strong free cashflow generation. Our financial performance is not just a metric of success, but proof that solving real-world problems through trusted AI-led platforms, drive tangible value for our customers and sustainable high-quality growth for their business."

Significant events during the quarter:

- Indosat hosted an impact celebration to recognize a landmark milestone, with Wisely Ai protecting 100Mn users from 2Bn+ scam and spam communications in just six months of deployment

- At India's first AI Impact Summit, Tanla customers Indosat, BSNL, and Bandhan Bank publicly endorsed Wisely Ai showcasing real-world impact across telecom and banking

- Named Runner-Up in Corporate Governance at the 16th ICC Awards, stepping up from last year's commendation for our second consecutive recognition

- ET Edge recognized Tanla as one of the Best Organizations for Women 2026, for the second consecutive year

- In line with our 30% dividend payout policy, we announced second interim dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26

- Tanla Foundation hosted its annual CSR event to strengthen community well-being through sports and inclusion, impacting over 25000 citizens in Khammam district, Telangana

Read our Shareholder Report here.

Earnings Conference Call

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on April 27, 2026, at 4.30 PM IST.

Conference call details:

India - +91 22 6280 1137, +91 22 7115 8038

International Toll Free -

- United Kingdom: 08081011573,

- United States: 18667462133,

- Hong Kong: 800964448,

- Singapore: 8001012045

Watch presentation - https://bit.ly/4pKwwFq

For any additional information, please contact:

Ritu Mehta

ritu.mehta@tanla.com

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative-led SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise- and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times, Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790).

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