Tanla Announces Third Quarter Results for FY26

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: Tanla Platforms Limited, an AI-native platform company, today announced its financial results for Q3 FY26.

Key Metrics: Third Quarter (Oct - Dec 2025)

- Revenue was at ₹1,121 Cr, grew by 3.9% QoQ and 12.1% YoY

- Gross profit was at ₹309 Cr, grew by 7.8% QoQ and 18.7% YoY. Gross margin at 27.6%

- EBITDA was at ₹191 Cr, grew by 7.4% QoQ and 16.6% YoY. EBITDA margin at 17.0%

- Profit after tax was at ₹ 131 Cr, with a profit after tax margin of 11.7%

- Earnings per share at ₹9.95

- Free cash flow was at ₹137 Cr, 104% PAT

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, " Q3 marks a milestone, with revenue crossing ₹1,100 Cr for the first time and growth delivered across all key financial metrics. Both business segments continue to perform well. We will remain focused on investing in Wisely.ai to build innovative solutions for telcos and enterprises."

Significant events during the quarter:

1) We scored 80 on the S & P Global ESG (DJSI) assessment, up from 74 in 2024, placing us in the 100th percentile globally as an industry topper.

2) We were recognized as Google's Growth Partner of the Year 2025 for the second consecutive year.

Read our Shareholder Report here.

Earnings Conference Call

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on January 23, 2026, at 3.30 PM IST.

For any additional information, please contact:

Ritu Mehta

Investor relations

ritu.mehta@tanla.com

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovative-led SaaS solutions. With a unique enterprise- and user-centric approach, Tanla drives advancements in data security, privacy, and protection against spam and scams. Tanla has deep partnerships with leading telcos to build trusted and scalable communication ecosystems. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,500 enterprises across industries, including global tech leaders like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times, Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790).

Safe Harbor

This information contains "forward-looking" statements, and these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, market size and growth opportunities, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, we make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data nor do we undertake to update such data after the date of this document.

