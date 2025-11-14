TaskUs Continues India Expansion, Launches New Operations Site in Noida

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14: TaskUs Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK) a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, today announced the launch of its new site, HeritEdge, in Noida.

The new site further expands TaskUs' presence in India to support the growing global need for outsourced digital services. The new site in Noida, TaskUs' fifth operations hub in India will deliver advanced services including Digital Customer Experience, Trust & Safety and AI Operations. Currently, the site houses more than 500 teammates, which is expected to grow to 1300 in 2026.

"India is an essential part of our global strategy, and I am excited to further scale our innovative AI and digital services in India. This expansion into Noida ensures we continue to attract the world's best digital-native talent, enhancing our delivery capabilities to meet the growing needs of our global client base," said Bryce Maddock, CEO of TaskUs.

Noida, a key city within the National Capital Region (NCR), provides exceptional access to modern infrastructure, a growing commercial base, seamless connectivity to Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and other key NCR hubs. The combination of these growth factors in addition to a proactive business environment makes Noida an ideal location for delivering complex high-impact services that TaskUs provides, particularly in fast-growing sectors like Healthcare, AI, Fintech and autonomous vehicles.

"The talent density, proximity to 500+ higher education institutes and the overall technology ecosystem of Noida perfectly aligns with our strategy to deliver high-quality services at scale," said Stephan Daoust, Chief Operating Officer of TaskUs. "This new site allows us to tap directly into a highly educated, multilingual workforce, enhancing our capacity to serve clients across multiple regions and complex regulatory environments," he added.

The design of the new site, named HeritEdge, is a thoughtful blend of India's rich traditions, artistic stories and the busy city life. The facility embodies TaskUs' "People-first" philosophy prioritizing teammate engagement and wellness. HeritEdge features numerous collaborative spaces, dedicated wellness rooms, cafeteria, training rooms and various modern amenities designed to support both performance and well-being.

"India's differentiator is its exciting mix of technical talent, cultural affinity to global brands, and the passion for innovation," said Sapna Bhambani, SVP of Operations and Country Leader, India at TaskUs. "HeritEdge is a representation of TaskUs' dedication to our teammates, offering them a space that is ridiculously supportive and engaging. When we prioritize our people's well-being and growth, they deliver excellence" she further added.

India is the second largest operations base for TaskUs with more than 15,000 teammates across 6 cities. TaskUs India was recently certified as Great Place to Work(R) for 2025 and was named one of the Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces in Asia for 2025 by Inspiring Workplaces Group.

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, AI, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, technology, financial services and healthcare. As of June 30, 2025, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 61,400 people across 30 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, India and Philippines.

For additional information, please visit: www.taskus.com.

