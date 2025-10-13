Tasva's Grand Showcase at Lakme Fashion Week Redefines Menswear

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Ever since the Tasva brand was launched in 2021 with a strategic partnership between Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL) and designer Tarun Tahiliani, the men's wear label has given a new dimension for festive and occasion wear, that is a perfect blend of Indian traditions and contemporary comfortable styling.

The latest collection showcased at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, was a celebration of great, timeless crafts and creativity.

Ensuring that the collection offered the ideal festive wardrobe options, premium fabrics were on the selection list. From silk blends to custom jacquards and a variety of viscose alternatives, the look offered restrained luxury. The embellishments stayed true to the Indian ethnos as zardozi, pearls, appliques, mirrorwork, Aari and Dori embroidery livened up the elegance of the men's wear style directions.

The colour card offered a wide array of choices suitable for every occasion. From vibrant hues, the shade card moved to earthy tones and brighter options. The addition of traditional wedding colours was emphasized with neutral ivory, royal jade, glittering gold, sober taupe and discreet salmon, which created a rainbow fantasy.

The Tasva collection was inspired by an amazing line up of multiple avenues. Paisley motifs appeared in all their finery, while the Tree of Life pattern offered grandeur. The Toile de Jouy (French Porcelain) appeared as a unique inspiration, along with mosaic art, relief sculpture and at times even the simple play of light. The inclusion of lippan art, popularly known as mud mirror work from Kutch, brought a hint of bling for the stylish apparel.

Actor Ayush Mehra, along with Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Suvir Saran, added to the festive spirit of the collection, which was designed for the groom and his entourage. They were joined on the ramp by influencers Mohak Narang, Tarun Kinra, Maggi, and Devansh, along with comedian and content creator Sukriti, who brought their signature spunk to the showcase.

"Showcasing at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI is always an opportunity to celebrate the evolving narrative of India Modern. With Tasva, we wanted to bring forth a collection that honours the country's rich craftsmanship while redefining festive menswear for the modern man, comfortable, timeless, and elegant, in equal measure," said the designer Tarun Tahiliani.

The new Tasva collection by Tarun Tahiliani brought festive and occasion wear on to a more exciting and timeless, stylish level, which will undoubtedly have a large global appeal.

About Tasva

Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, is a brand launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani. Tasva is dedicated to offering classy and comfortable Indian wear. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary style, Tasva is redefining Indian wear for the modern man. The brand offers an extensive range of kurtas, kurta bundi sets, sherwanis, Indo-western outfits, footwear, and accessories. The brand's exquisite products are available at exclusive Tasva stores across India and online at www.Tasva.com

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2024), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2024).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers.

Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India's leading women's branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets and retails portfolio of women's branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.

