Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha Promise: A Complete Protection Plan

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, offers Sampoorna Raksha Promise, a thoughtfully crafted life insurance solution that provides individuals and their families with complete financial protection. Designed to bring lasting peace of mind, the plan empowers policyholders to fulfil their responsibility of safeguarding their loved ones' future through consistent and dependable life cover.

It comes with following key features:

* Comprehensive Life Coverage: Provides complete financial protection for the policyholder's family in the event of unforeseen circumstances, offering long-term security.

* Terminal Illness Cover: If diagnosed with a terminal illness, policyholders can avail an advance payout of the sum assured, helping to manage medical expenses.

* Family Income Benefit: In case of the policyholder's untimely demise, this feature ensures that the family receives a regular income to support their financial needs.

* Lower premium rate for women: The plan offers preferential premium rates for women, making it an affordable and inclusive option for female policyholders.

* Whole Life Cover: This plan provides financial coverage up to 100 years of age

* Flexible Premium Payment Options: Multiple premium payment options with tax benefits as per prevailing laws.

* Flexi Pay Benefit: The Flexi Pay Benefit allows policyholders to defer premiums for up to 12 months while maintaining full coverage.

* Instant Claim Payout: Get instant payout of ₹3 Lakh on claim intimation.

Sampoorna Raksha Promise is Tata AIA's flagship term insurance plan that offers policyholders to choose between four plan options: Life Promise, Life Promise Plus, Joint Life Promise and Joint Life Promise Plus. This structure offers the flexibility to align the policy with various life stages, including single individuals, married couples and families with dependents. Coverage is available till 100 years of age under specific options, making it a strong choice for long-term protection.

A key feature of the plan is the inbuilt terminal illness benefit. Upon diagnosis of a terminal illness, the insured receives 50% of the base sum assured as an accelerated payout while all future premiums are waived. The policy continues without interruption, ensuring complete cover for the remaining term. This benefit helps policyholders manage healthcare expenses while keeping their family's financial security intact. Additionally, Sampoorna Raksha Promise offers an instant death claim payout of ₹3 lakh within one working day of claim registration, supporting the family in meeting urgent financial needs.

Another advantage of the plan is the flexible payout structure. At the time of purchase, policyholders can choose how the death benefit will be disbursed to the nominee, as a lump sum, instalments or a combination of both. The nominee also retains the option to convert future staggered payments into a one-time lump sum, offering greater control over financial decisions during emotional times.

The plan also supports women through multiple features. It allows a premium holiday of up to 12 months during pregnancy, during which full risk cover continues without any additional cost. Female policyholders can also opt for waiver of premium on the death of their spouse, allowing the policy to stay active without future payments. Tata AIA also extends a 15% lower premium for female lives and offers additional discounts to salaried individuals, single mothers, existing customers, and employees of the Tata and AIA group companies and their families.

Couples can benefit from the Joint Life Promise options, which provide coverage for both spouses under one policy. In the unfortunate event of the simultaneous death of both lives due to an accident, an additional sum assured is paid. If either life is diagnosed with a terminal illness, the Payor Accelerator Benefit ensures that 50% of the sum assured is paid and all future premiums are waived. If both lives survive the policy term, the Joint Life Promise Plus option returns 100% of the total premiums paid, provided all policy conditions are met.

The Super Retirement Benefit allows policyholders to receive 100% of the premiums paid (excluding discounts) from the 30th policy year or upon reaching age 70, whichever comes first, but not during the last 10 policy years. The eligible policyholders of Tata AIA Sampoorna Raksha Promise Plan Select can access complimentary Health Management Services, including medical consultations, coaching, second opinions, and case management.

To support key milestones, the plan includes Life Stage and Top-Up cover enhancement features. Customers can increase their sum assured on getting married, having children or purchasing a home. These increases can be made without altering the base policy and require only simple underwriting steps. For greater financial security, optional riders offering broader protection against critical illnesses and accidental injuries.

Premiums can be paid in a single payment or at regular intervals such as annually, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly. A user can choose to get the premium amount back with the Life Promise Plus plan option and 100% of premiums are paid back. The plan offers up to 18.5% discount on the first-year premium for digital purchases making it more affordable. Also you can get a 2% Milestone discount (up to Rs. 500) on the first-year premium for first-time job holders, newlyweds, new parents, and recent homeowners.

Tata AIA Life Insurance continues to prioritize customer-centric innovation, ensuring that its offerings provide real value in times that matter most. Sampoorna Raksha Promise is more than just a life insurance policy. It is a financial commitment built on trust and responsibility to protect the dreams and future of Indian families.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region. Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 25,692 crore for FY24, up 25% from FY23. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 7,413 crore. The Individual Death Claims Settlement ratio improved to 99.41%. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on premiums), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture.

In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR (1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR (2), and a 49% joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99% shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$286 billion as of 31 December 2023.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 42 million individual policies and over 18 million participating members of group insurance schemes. AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For further inquiries or media details, please contact:

Media Contact:

Name: Arunava Khan

Contact: arunava.khan@tataaia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)