Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a trusted name in academic and digital learning solutions for schools across India, today announced a strategic association with Enlearning Skill Development Limited (ENpower), a leading provider of curriculum-integrated, skills-first experiential learning solutions. As part of this collaboration, TCE will take a strategic equity stake in ENpower, reinforcing a shared vision to transform education through innovation and skill-based learning. This association reflects TCE's commitment to advancing progressive educational programs nationwide.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. K.R.S. Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, and Chairman, Tata ClassEdge, said, "My congratulations to Tata ClassEdge and ENpower on this collaboration as it significantly strengthens what schooling can offer beyond traditional academics. For the world of tomorrow, of AI and Robotics, and how learning will evolve, the integration of life skills, critical thinking and exposure to entrepreneurship in the school curriculum is increasingly critical."

Transforming School Learning

The alliance brings together ENpower's expertise in practical, entrepreneurship-led learning with TCE's strong presence in school education to create meaningful and impactful solutions for K-12 learners. The joint effort will focus on enhancing classroom engagement, fostering creativity, and building critical skills that connect academics to real-world applications.

Sharing his perspective on the collaboration, Mr. Sushil Mungekar, Promoter and Director of ENpower, said, "Partnering with Tata ClassEdge is a significant milestone for us. It strengthens our ability to innovate and offer a comprehensive skill-learning ecosystem to Indian schools that makes learning engaging, experiential and empowering for every student and prepares them for the future."

Through this initiative, ENpower will work closely with TCE to align its programmes with educational practices and quality benchmarks. Both organisations share a common goal of empowering schools and educators with tools and resources that make learning more interactive, inclusive, and future-ready.

Adding further, Mr. Tarun Bhojwani, CEO of Tata ClassEdge, said, "Education today needs to go beyond textbooks and exams. Our strategic stake in ENpower reflects our confidence in their vision and their ability to deliver forward-thinking learning approaches at scale. Together, we aim to create meaningful learning experiences that equip students with practical skills and confidence to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Areas of Collaborative Focus

The collaboration will enable change across several critical dimensions of learning, skilling and employability:

- Experiential Learning Programs: Develop and implement skill-based modules that integrate seamlessly with school curricula.

- Teacher Enablement: Provide training and resources to educators for effective delivery of the learning modules.

- Student Engagement: Create platforms and initiatives that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship among school students.

Reflecting on the broader impact, Mr. Arvind Narayanan, Co-Promoter and Director of ENpower, commented, "This collaboration is about creating opportunities for learners to think critically and creatively. We are excited to work with Tata ClassEdge to scale skill programs across schools nationwide."

By strengthening the ecosystem for skill development in schools, this initiative ensures that learners receive practical exposure alongside academic learning. Working together, ENpower and TCE are committed to shaping confident, capable, and future-ready individuals.

Tata ClassEdge Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Industries Limited, ensures seamless adoption of its academic solutions, making the transition to digital teaching and learning effortless for schools. Backed by the Tata Group's enduring commitment to education, the company's innovations in pedagogy, technology, and content create engaging, meaningful, and impactful learning experiences for students nationwide.

Enlearning Skill Development Limited (ENpower), an ed-tech company built by professionals turned entrepreneurs, has built a comprehensive, experiential and gamified learning ecosystem enabling schools, educators, corporate partners and government to come on a common platform to nurture 21st Century Life Skills, entrepreneurial skills, tech skills of the future and design thinking among school children. The company has been on a mission of empowering today's children to be change drivers of the future who strive to better their lives and world around them.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)