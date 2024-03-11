Tata Gluco+ launches "Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho" Summer Campaign

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 11: Tata Gluco+, energizing partner of World Champions Team Argentina has launched its new season campaign, offering football enthusiasts in India a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a fully paid trip to Argentina. Winners will have the incredible chance to watch the World Champions Team Argentina, featuring star players such as Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, and Enzo Fernandez, play live in Argentina later this year. This exclusive opportunity is just a sip away and can be availed by purchasing any Tata Gluco+ product and scanning the QR code on the pack.

We all encounter moments where a little extra energy can make all the difference in overcoming challenges or winning a game. Tata Gluco+'s latest brand films bring alive the brand purpose of making challenges fun depicts young football teams as passionate fans, either watching the game or playing on the field, when they realize they need an energy boost and reach for Tata Gluco+ to revitalize themselves. The brand film beautifully displays its collaboration with the Argentina Football Association, offering football enthusiasts the opportunity to fly to Argentina and watch the game with their favorite players. The brand films aim to resonate with Gen Z, offering them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with their summer campaign "Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho".

Vikram Grover, Managing Director, NourishCo Beverages Limited, expressed his excitement, "Through 'Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho' Summer Campaign, Tata Gluco+ aims to not only energize but also fulfill the dreams of football enthusiasts across India. We are excited to offer fans the chance to experience the thrill of watching Argentine superstars in action in Argentina making it a once-in-a lifetime opportunity. This campaign reflects our commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences while reinforcing our partnership with the Argentina Football Association. We believe this initiative perfectly encapsulates the essence of Tata Gluco+ (Making Challenges Fun) and is a logical next step for the brand which became a regional energizing partner for Team Argentina last year also adding a performance edge to our thematic partnership."

To participate, consumers simply need to play an online game, with top players every hour winning exciting hourly prizes, including official merchandise until the contest concludes and the top performers on the leaderboard stand a chance to win the trip to Argentina to witness their favorite stars play in an international match.

Leandro Petersen, Commercial and Marketing Director at AFA, said, "Our regional partnership with TATA is a reflection of AFA's hard work in the global expansion of the brand especially in India. We are excited about the campaign, which gives Argentinian fans in India an opportunity to fly down and watch their favorite team play. This campaign is one of a kind and we hope to make further inroads into Indian hearts through this initiative from Tata Gluco+."

This campaign conceptualized by D. Wunderman Thompson, epitomizes the brand's commitment to deliver a refreshing energy boost in a distinctive cup format at affordable price point of Rs 10, available in three flavors a Orangy Burst, Lemony Zing and Lychee Zap.

Under the aegis of partnership with the Argentine National Team, Tata Gluco+ had recently introduced Tata Gluco+ Sports Drink. This exciting beverage is specially formulated for the Indian market, underscoring Tata Consumer Products' commitment to offering top-notch experiences that promote healthy, active lifestyles.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann and Tata Soulfull. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 201 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 13,783 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website www.tataconsumer.com.

