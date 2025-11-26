TeachBetter.ai Unveils Version 3.0 -- Rated the Best All-in-One AI Platform for Teachers & Students, now with 20+ AI Tools, 100+ Simulations & More

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: TeachBetter.ai, one of India's fastest-growing education technology platforms, today announced the launch of Version 3.0 -- a major upgrade that strengthens its position as the best and most loved all-in-one AI platform for teachers, students, and schools.

Used by over 20,000 teachers and students, TeachBetter.ai is built to solve one of education's biggest challenges: shifting classrooms away from rote memorisation toward deep understanding, personalisation, and real-world application of concepts.

A Vision to Redefine Modern Education

For decades, the education system has emphasised memory over meaning. Students memorize information for exams, only to forget it later. But the world has changed -- and so must learning.

At the heart of TeachBetter.ai is a mission to transform this paradigm.

"At TeachBetter.ai, our mission is simple -- to help education move beyond rote memorisation toward personalisation, deep understanding and real-world application of every concept," said Binit Agarwalla, Founder of TeachBetter.ai.

"To enable this at scale, we're building the most affordable, comprehensive, and accessible all-in-one AI platform for the masses."

Using TeachBetter.ai, a teacher can now teach Newton's Laws (or any academic concept) in a dozen different engaging ways -- through stories, real-life examples, images, videos, simulations, activities, projects, and personalised assessments. This multi-modal approach makes learning richer, deeper, and truly memorable.

TeachBetter.ai, founded by NIT and IIM Alumnus, Binit Agarwalla and Vipin Kumar, is built on a shared belief that world-class technology should empower every teacher and student -- not just a privileged few.

What's New in TeachBetter.ai Version 3.0

With Version 3.0, TeachBetter.ai introduces five major advancements designed to elevate the teacher and student experience:

1. 20+ AI Tools for Teachers & Students

A complete suite of tools -- including the Lesson Planner, Quiz & Worksheet Generator, Concept Explainer, Doubt Solver, YouTube Video Analyzer, Creative Resource Generator, and more -- empowers teachers to save 5-10 hours every week on preparation.

These AI tools generate high-quality, multimodal learning resources--stories, images, videos, examples, activities, and assessments--that make teaching more engaging and help drive deep conceptual understanding in every classroom.

For students, TeachBetter.ai offers a meaningful alternative to jumping between Google, YouTube, and ChatGPT, where distractions are high and learning is unstructured. Instead, students receive focused, safe, and personalised support -- helping them truly understand concepts, not just search for answers.

2. Instant Presentation Generator (Slides with Text + Images + Videos)

With TeachBetter.ai's new Presentation Generator tool, a full presentation can now be generated in seconds -- including structured content, relevant images, and topic-aligned videos. Users can further refine each slide by searching for alternate visuals, updating media, and customising layouts. The deck is export-ready for PPT or Google Slides with a single click.

3. 100+ Interactive Simulations (Physics, Chemistry, Maths & More)

From projectile motion to chemical reactions to geometry, students can now explore concepts through immersive, hands-on simulations that turn theory into experience.

These simulations make even the most abstract ideas visual, interactive, and easy to grasp, helping students move from passive memorisation to active understanding, curiosity, and real-world application.

4. Support for 80+ Languages

TeachBetter.ai now supports more than 80 Indian and global languages, making learning truly inclusive and accessible for every region, board, and classroom.

Teachers can create lessons, quizzes, explanations, and presentations in the language their students understand best, ensuring stronger comprehension, deeper connection, and personalised learning for all.

5. Powered by the World's Best AI Models for High-Quality, Curriculum-aligned, Multimodal Output

TeachBetter.ai uses cutting-edge AI models, fine-tuned for educational content, to generate high-quality text, filtered images, and videos. The system prioritises conceptual clarity, factual correctness, and multimodal depth, ensuring that every resource created is classroom-ready, reliable, and easy for students to understand.

Educators' Voice: Why Teachers Recognize TeachBetter.ai as the Best AI Platform for Teaching & Learning

From Kanyakumari in India to Kisii County in Kenya, from teachers currently pursuing their B.Ed to those with 30+ years of classroom experience, educators across geographies and generations consistently rate TeachBetter.ai as one of the best AI platforms for teachers and students.

Here's why -- in their own words:

- "TeachBetter.ai is the game-changer my rural school needed... Finally, high-quality resources are within reach." -- Ajithra, School Admin, Tamil Nadu

- "Everything I need is now in one place. Lesson plans, worksheets, quizzes -- it's like having a creative teaching partner by my side." -- Hiral Laddha, Trainer, Rajasthan

- "ChatGPT wasn't accurate for my curriculum. TeachBetter.ai consistently gives reliable, structured, academic content." -- Kepha Otuke, Teacher, Kenya

- "TeachBetter.ai generates full lesson plans and quizzes for Hindi and Sanskrit in minutes. A total game-changer for educators." -- Lavina Bulani, English Teacher, Jaipur

- "After 30 years in teaching, I find TeachBetter.ai revolutionary... high-quality quizzes and assignments in minutes." -- Dr. M. Gopalakrishnan, Senior Mathematics Teacher

- "TeachBetter.ai is the most teacher-friendly AI tool out of the 23 platforms I've trained 10,000+ teachers on." -- T. Ramlal, Mentor & State Trainer, Telangana

- "It simplifies complex topics into simple, visual content. A true messiah for modern educators." -- Tushar Upadhyay, AI Educator, Vadodara

Across every story, the message is the same: TeachBetter.ai doesn't replace teachers -- it empowers them. It helps them teach smarter, save hours, personalise learning, and ensure students understand concepts deeply, not just memorise them.

Read more educator stories here.

Backed by Research: AI in Education Is No Longer Optional

TeachBetter.ai recently published a detailed research report -- The Future of Education with AI: 2025 -- capturing insights from hundreds of teachers, students, and academic leaders. The findings reflect a decisive shift in global education:

- 84% of teachers said AI significantly reduces lesson planning time

- 78% of students prefer personalised, AI-supported learning

- 92% of teachers believe AI can help shift classrooms from memorisation to conceptual understanding

The core purpose behind building TeachBetter.ai has always been to move education beyond memorisation and toward true conceptual understanding and real-world application. This research makes the message unmistakably clear -- teachers want this shift, students need this shift, and classrooms across the world are finally ready for this shift.

Built for the Masses: Affordable, Accessible, and Simple -- By Design

As AI rapidly transforms education, one reality remains clear: powerful technology only creates impact when it is accessible, affordable, and easy to use. These pillars form the foundation of TeachBetter.ai -- and Version 3.0 strengthens them more than ever.

To democratise world-class AI for the masses, TeachBetter.ai is designed to break the biggest barriers to tech adoption in schools:

- Affordability -- AI for Every Classroom: TeachBetter.ai is intentionally priced for mass adoption at just ₹149/month ([?] USD 1.7) after a 30-day free trial.

- Accessibility -- Built for Every Region, Board, and Learning Need: With support for 80+ Indian and global languages, multimodal content generation, and curriculum-aligned tools, TeachBetter.ai ensures high-quality learning reaches students everywhere -- from remote villages to urban classrooms.

- Simplicity -- Zero Learning Curve: Teachers don't need prompt engineering skills, technical training, or access to multiple apps. TeachBetter.ai brings everything under one roof -- lesson plans, worksheets, presentations, videos, activities, and simulations -- so educators can create classroom-ready resources in minutes, not hours.

- Ease of Use -- Designed Like a Co-Teacher: The platform works the way teachers think: structured, accurate, age-appropriate, and instantly usable. This is why educators from rural schools, new teachers, and even those with 30+ years of experience consistently rate TeachBetter.ai as the best AI platform for teachers and students.

TeachBetter.ai is more than a platform -- it is a movement to democratise technology for millions of teachers and students. And this is just the beginning.

TeachBetter.ai Version 3.0 is now live. Educators and students can start with a 30-day free trial. Visit www.TeachBetter.ai

