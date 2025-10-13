TechBharat Research Foundation Partners with Google Cloud India to Unveil India's First AI CoE for Public Good

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: The TechBharat Research Foundation - a social enterprise advancing real-world AI solutions for public governance and citizen-centric innovation; has unveiled a trailblazing collaboration with Google Cloud as India's first AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Public Good. The CoE will function from Visakhapatnam.

The TechBharat Research Foundation is an initiative of Hyderabad based, ParadigmIT, a technology solutions leader empowering enterprises through digital transformation, and Quantela, a global smart technology company pioneering data-driven urban governance and sustainability solutions. The Foundation aims to harness the power of AI to address citizen challenges in governance aligned with India's vision for responsible and inclusive AI.

Google Cloud will support the initiative by fortifying systems, capacity, and national-scale impact, ensuring the CoE becomes a hub of innovation and real-world applications in public sector.

"With TechBharat, we're bringing our best technologies and talent to help solve real-world public sector challenges and opportunities for innovation. Google Cloud in collaboration with TechBharat will help shape scalable solutions built in India to create a powerful ecosystem that combines our cloud capabilities to deliver AI for Public Good at national scale," said Ashish Wattal, Director, Public Sector, Google Cloud India.

"At ParadigmIT and Quantela, we are immensely proud to be part of this mission, shaping AI that matters not just for businesses, but for citizens, governance, and India's AI future. Google's collaboration provides tremendous impetus to create systems, partnerships, and national-scale solutions that will transform public services into citizen-friendly experiences," says, Sridhar Gadhi, Founder, TechBharat Research Foundation.

The TechBharat AI Fellowship, a 120-day national program is nurturing India's brightest young minds, to solve real-world public sector challenges using AI. Google Cloud's support to TechBharat encompasses access to Google Cloud's AI Development platforms, Gemini APIs, Cloud Credits, Mentorship support from Google's teams and domain experts to build enterprise-grade AI solutions and help from Google's GTM teams to take proven solutions to governments across India and the Global South.

TechBharat Research Foundation is a not-for-profit building India's first AI CoE for Public Good. It works with governments and institutions to turn AI into a force for equity, efficiency, and empowerment.

Learn More: www.techbharat.ai, partner@techbharat.ai

Google Cloud India helps build scalable, secure, and inclusive digital systems. It partners with public and private organizations to solve large-scale challenges through responsible AI and cloud technologies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)