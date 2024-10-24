Techno India University Becomes First Educational Institution in India to Be Featured in a Google Cloud Case Study

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 24: Techno India University, a trailblazer in merging education with cutting-edge technology, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first educational institution in India to be spotlighted in a Google Cloud case study. This prestigious recognition highlights the university's groundbreaking implementation of Google Cloud solutions, transforming teaching and learning through digital innovation and reshaping the future of education.

This case study, as it appears on the official Google Cloud platform, demonstrates how Techno India University has grasped the opportunities provided by cloud computing and digital innovation to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes, successfully onboarding 15,000 students to the Google ecosystem in just 20 days. The university embraced tools such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics from Google Cloud for the students to learn and actually apply these technologies in real-world settings. That makes an initiative of this kind position the university at the very forefront of transforming education through technology.

Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group, said, "This recognition by Google Cloud is a testimony of how hard we are working to innovate education through technological upgradation. This partnership has enabled our students to use the cutting-edge tools and best-in-the-business methodologies to make their classrooms innovation labs. We want to arm future generations for the digital economy."

Being a partner of Google Cloud, this in turn enables the students with hands-on experience in solving complex challenges using the advanced cloud technologies that also bring to students an environment which is about innovative, creative and entrepreneurial cultures. Several success stories that students have undertaken using Google Cloud in order to create impactful solutions are presented here in the case study, reasserting Techno India University as one of the pioneers in education.

Techno India University's Digital Campus 2.0 on Google Cloud empowers students with specialized training and certifications to thrive in the cloud-first job market. Programs like the Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer equip students with essential skills in deploying, monitoring, and maintaining projects on Google Cloud. Successful completion of the Associate Cloud Engineer exam grants students access to the Google Cloud Career Fair, where they can connect with potential employers. These certifications validate their cloud expertise and unlock exciting career paths in the tech industry.

This milestone illustrates that Techno India University is keen to adopt international best practices and brings the difference between conventional teaching and learning. Techno India University has continued to emphasize adopting digital tools to raise students for the molding of the future of industries around the world.

Techno India University is a premier educational institution in India, known for its commitment to innovation, research, and academic excellence. The university has been at the forefront of integrating emerging technologies into education, preparing students for the global challenges of tomorrow. With a focus on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and critical thinking, Techno India University continues to set new benchmarks in higher education.

