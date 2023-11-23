Technological advancement in cardiovascular surgery makes life easy for patients and doctors

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 23: Cardiovascular diseases have become one of the world's major cause of death with millions of deaths every year. Heart attacks, strokes, and other serious problems can be brought on by cardiovascular disorders, which narrowing of the blood vessels.

Despite these troubling numbers, the good news is that innovation in medical technology helps providing seamless procedures for curing various heart conditions. It can be said without a doubt that recent advancements in Interventional cardiology has changed the dimension of treatment.

Dr. Anil Potdar, a senior interventional cardiologist well-known for his skill in cardiovascular procedures says," Initially, angioplasty involved opening blockages using balloons. Stents were introduced later and has become a standard practice. Over time, multi advanced technologies have continued to evolve in angioplasty procedures, enhancing their effectiveness and safety and reducing the need for bypass surgeries."

"Devices like rotablator, Intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), Laser etc are now available in the market to treat different types of blockages. The procedure is often done through a small cut in the groin or wrist area, and the entire intravenous procedure takes place from there. The is that it makes the procedure minimally invasive, enabling faster recovery and discharge within 24-48 hours after the procedure. Patient can resume to normal life within 4-5 days. The choice of techniques using different devices, depends on the type of blockage, and has helped in dealing with complex challenges."

Imaging with IVUS (Intravascular ultrasound) and OCT (Optical Coherance Tomography) has now made complex angioplasty procedure safer and giving god long term results. These imaging devices guides in making plan of treatment depending on characteristic of the blockage. It also enables tailor made treatment according to the need of individual patient.

"There is also a significant advancement in treating 100% blocked (Chronic Total Occlusion - CTO) which has increased the success rate in such procedures to more than 90%, which was dismal 65% only a few years back" adds Dr. Potdar.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is another procedure that has evolved where the cardiologist perform the aortic valve replacement easily and helps avoid major surgery and risks related to it. With TAVR, the patient is typically discharged within 48-72 hours, instead of long hospitalisation.

Dr. Potdar is a part of many global clinical studies and has accomplished a large series of Percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) with a very high success rate.

In addition to the above facts 90% of these technological procedures in angioplasty are covered under insurance, which is a relief for the patients.

The advancement of technology in cardiology has ensured that more lives are saved and that more hearts continue to beat healthily.

