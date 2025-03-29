Technology & Finance in Focus at MSME Mahotsav 2025 as Industry Leaders Set Stage for 10x Growth in the Next 7 Years

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 29: MSME Mahotsav 2025, India's premier platform for celebrating and supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), is set to take place as a two-day event at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi, on April 23rd and 24th, 2025, bringing together key stakeholders to explore the role of technology in digital transformation and enabling eCommerce in accelerating MSME growth--both in India and globally.

The event will also highlight the new innovative financial solutions available to support the growth and will feature a strong lineup of policymakers, business leaders, and innovators who will explore the theme "Powering MSMEs through Technology for Growth" in high-impact sessions focusing on how MSMEs are leveraging AI, GenAI, and digital tools to drive innovation, enhance competitiveness, and unlock new business opportunities to position them better in the global value chain.

Given their pivotal role in India's economy, MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP, drive 50% of total exports, and employ over 110 million people. Technology will play a key role in their sustained growth; a PayNearby survey reveals that 68% of MSMEs recognize the benefits of digital adoption, with 31% reporting growth through enhanced efficiency with digital tools. As India moves toward a $7 trillion economy, digital technologies will be key in boosting MSME productivity, streamlining operations, and expanding market reach. MSME Mahotsav 2025 will serve as a crucial platform to explore how AI, automation, and digital infrastructure can unlock new growth opportunities for MSMEs. It will provide them a platform to exchange insights, build connections, and leverage resources to scale in the digital era.

SPOTLIGHT Sessions: On hot topics of interest to MSMEs, experts will conduct 60-minute sessions on a range of topics, including how to list on the stock exchange, how to export directly to consumers abroad, how to access opportunities in the defense sector, and how to develop human capital to achieve growth.

MSME Mahotsav 2025 is organized by Quest Strategy Services, part of the Singapore-based Quest on ontheFRONTIER Group, a leading consulting and training firm established in 2002.

Arvind Singh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Quest OntheFRONTIER, said, "To achieve our national ambition of Viksit Bharat, MSMEs must play a pivotal role by expanding rapidly, creating jobs, and driving economic momentum. Our mission at MSME Mahotsav is to enable ambitious MSME owners to scale up tenfold within seven years through the right innovation and strategic interventions. Digital adoption remains a hurdle for MSMEs; NASSCOM reports that 65% of tech-enabled MSMEs lack awareness of available tools and 36% are resistant to new technology. Additionally, 72% of them stress the necessity for AI training programs. This raises the need for a collaborative approach where the government is pushing for policy measures like increased credit access and initiatives like the Rs10,000 crore Fund of Funds for startups, along with industry stakeholders encouraging digital adoption, strategic networking, and hands-on guidance. We are building on this momentum to create a conducive ecosystem where visionary 1000+ industry leaders and MSMEs can connect, collaborate, and scale. With workshops, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings, we are creating a structured space for engagement. This way, we can equip MSMEs to increase their market reach and position themselves as key growth drivers of India's $7 trillion economic ambition."

Quest on the FRONTIER has a presence across Asia and the Middle East. It specializes in helping businesses achieve their growth objectives through industry expertise and innovation-driven strategies. It taps recently retired executives with valuable industry and functional experiences in the leading companies to help smaller organizations develop their people and grow their businesses. The event is expected to be a game-changer in empowering MSMEs to harness digital transformation for long-term success.

You can register for the event on the official website: https://msmemahotsav.in/

About Quest ontheFrontier

Founded in 2002 in Singapore, Quest ontheFRONTIER is a specialized consultancy focused on Executive & Leadership Search, Corporate Training, and Business Conferences.

With a strong foundation in banking, the firm prioritizes financial services executive search, catering exclusively to clients across the Middle East and Asia. Through a rigorous screening process, Quest ontheFRONTIER connects top-tier American and European candidates with leading organizations. In recent years, the firm has expanded its expertise in hiring Independent Directors, with a particular focus on Women Directors and ESG leadership.

Quest ontheFRONTIER's consultants and trainers are seasoned professionals, bringing industry-specific expertise from leading global firms. The firm also leverages the skills, insights, and networks of recently retired senior executives, ensuring strategic and impactful client engagements.

