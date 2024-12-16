TECNO Redefines Art Through Technology as the 'Co-Powered By Partner' for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: The highly anticipated Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 is set to captivate audiences worldwide, celebrating the pinnacle of cinematic excellence. In a recent development, the authorities have announced TECNO as the official 'Co-Powered By Partner' for the upcoming awards ceremony, marking a significant collaboration that bridges innovation and artistry.

The occasion is set to unfold on 20th February 2025 in Mumbai, India, bringing together eminent personalities from the film fraternity, government officials, industry leaders and media professionals. The evening will be a grand celebration of cinematic excellence, recognising the exceptional achievements and dedication of 2024.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno Mobile India, shared his anticipation about the association, expressing, "TECNO and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival share a deep appreciation for the power of art. At TECNO, we draw inspiration from India's rich art and cultural heritage, blending it seamlessly with our technology to empower the new generation of creators and consumers. We're honoured to support this iconic celebration of Indian cinema and contribute to the vibrant creative landscape of this country. Our smartphones are designed to enable users--from remote heartlands to bustling metros--to explore, capture, and share their unique stories like Indian cinema. Partnering with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a natural extension of our commitment to celebrating and supporting Indian cinema's vibrant creative landscape."

The association symbolises a shared passion for celebrating Indian craftsmanship, both in the art of filmmaking and in technology.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI within the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, highlighted the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Tecno Mobile, a brand that embodies innovation and a visionary outlook. This alliance underscores our mutual commitment to celebrating India's rich cultural heritage while embracing the transformative power of technology in storytelling and creativity. Together, we aspire to honour the exceptional talents of Indian cinema and underscore the pivotal role of technology in shaping the future of artistic expression, seamlessly bridging tradition and modernity in ways that inspire."

TECNO has strengthened its portfolio with the launch of advanced smartphones like the Phantom V Fold 2, which builds upon the success of its predecessor. The device is expected to feature cutting-edge specifications, including a 7.8-inch LTPO display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, a triple 50MP camera setup, and advanced charging capabilities, all priced competitively for INR 79,999. These developments underscore TECNO's commitment to harmonising style, state-of-the-art technology, and affordability, reaffirming its vision of fostering creativity and connectivity in one of its most pivotal global markets. This vision perfectly complements DPIFF's mission of celebrating artistic brilliance and innovation, making their association a natural alignment of shared values.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will feature the theme 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema'. It will pay tribute to the universal acclaim Indian cinema has achieved, while recognizing its invaluable contributions to the cultural and artistic enrichment of global filmmaking. From legendary megastars to visionary filmmakers, every individual will be reverently celebrated beneath this emblem of unity and cinematic grandeur.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)