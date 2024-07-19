Tejas Networks wins Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Award from Government of India

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has been conferred the prestigious Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Award-2023 in the 'Telecom Equipment Research and Manufacturing' category. Instituted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, the awards recognize exemplary and outstanding contributions in the areas of telecom innovations, skilling, services, manufacturing and applications. The award was presented by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India at a function organized at The Oberoi, New Delhi yesterday evening. The ceremony was also graced by Dr. Neeraj Mittal, IAS, Chairman DCC & Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO & Co-founder of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to win the prestigious Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Award for advancing telecom innovations and equipment manufacturing. As a leading R & D driven telecom and networking company, the award underscores our strong commitment and consistent focus on technology excellence and design-led manufacturing. Over the years, this has enabled us to create a world-class product portfolio spanning wireless, broadband, optical and packet networking technologies, all of which are conceived, designed and manufactured in India. Government of India's forward-looking policies to promote Atmanirbharta in the telecom sector are helping us to further enhance our R & D and manufacturing capabilities to achieve global scale."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

