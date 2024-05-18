The 4th Edition of Pluxee Select Welcomes IPL Coach Paddy Upton

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Pluxee is excited to announce the fourth edition of its highly successful webinar series, Pluxee Select, where visionaries from diverse fields join for insightful sessions with Pluxee consumers. In its latest edition, Pluxee Select proudly presents Paddy Upton, renowned IPL Coach, Author, Speaker, and Professor, for an exclusive webinar.

Paddy Upton brings over two decades of experience in international team sports. He has served as head coach, performance director, mental coach, and strategic leadership coach. Upton has mentored over 200 professional, international, and Olympic athletes from 13 different sports. Among them are Olympic gold medalists and world champions in five different sports. Notably, he played a pivotal role in leading the Indian national cricket team to victory in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup also guiding them to the top spot in the World Test rankings for the first time.

The webinar, themed "A- Game Unlocked - Winning strategies for work & life with Paddy Upton", will draw analogies from the world of sports to provide valuable lessons applicable to everyday life. Paddy Upton will share his insights on managing work pressures, playing to your strengths, overcoming setbacks, and much more. This session is open to all Pluxee consumers and aims to equip them with actionable personal growth and success strategies.

Since its launch on 4th January 2022, Pluxee Select has been committed to empowering consumers by bringing webinars featuring prominent industry leaders. Previous editions have featured esteemed speakers such as Saina Nehwal, Ashwin Yardi, and Anshoo Sharma, who shared invaluable insights on their respective fields with the audience.

"We are excited to have Paddy Upton as a speaker for the 4th edition of Pluxee Select. With his wealth of experience in sports coaching and his ability to inspire countless athletes, we're in for an enlightening and enjoyable session. His insights will undoubtedly inspire and empower our consumers to succeed professionally and personally," commented Harish Sarma, Marketing & Product Director, Pluxee India.

Pluxee Select's fourth edition is set to be an inspiring journey with Paddy Upton, offering invaluable insights into succeeding in life. Pluxee, as a leader in employee benefits and engagement solutions, has always found innovative ways to provide value to its consumers and open up a world of opportunities. The brand empowers consumers to keep learning in fun and exciting new ways.

Register here registration link for Paddy's upcoming inspiring webinar.

Pluxee is the global leader in employee benefits and engagement that opens up a world of opportunities to help everyone enjoy more of what really matters to them. With 27+ years of expertise and trust, the brand nurtures a strong relationship with 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors in India. Pluxee's support extends to over 3.5+ million consumers, amplifying their purchasing power across 1,800+ towns in India.

Pluxee crafts meaningful, engaging, and unique experiences that enhance individuals' well-being at work and in their personal lives. With meal, fuel, telecom, learning & development, health & wellness, and much more on a single card and app, the brand is thoughtfully designed to bring more value to people. Pluxee's overarching mission is to empower clients, partners, and consumers to embrace sustainability in their everyday choices.

