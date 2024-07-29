The Art of Leadership: Empowering Leaders with the Resilience to Overcome Adversity

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: Resilience is a quality essential for tackling today's complex challenges, more so for leaders and teams working in this era of rapid technological advancements and unprecedented global crises. A new leadership initiative is making waves by equipping leaders with the tools to navigate such turbulent waters: The Art of Leadership, a program recently launched by The Art of Living. The program, which combines ancient wisdom with modern leadership principles, is designed to help leaders cultivate resilience through self-study, self-knowledge, and holistic practices. By mastering these elements, leaders can achieve a state of resilience and unwavering focus.

Spotlight on Self-Knowledge

Humans, much like computers, have both visible and invisible aspects. The body represents the visible, while the breath, mind, intellect, memory, and ego form the invisible aspects. Becoming silent and observing these aspects within ourselves leads to self-knowledge. Self-knowledge enables leaders to harness inner resources such as equanimity, focus, and intuition, which are crucial for maintaining peace, joy, and happiness, regardless of external situations.

Self-knowledge is one of the cornerstones of The Art of Leadership program. It leads to recognition of the presence of a witness consciousness within - the self, which is the ultimate secret to resilience and effective leadership.

Enhance Adversity Quotient for Unwavering Success

In addition to IQ, EQ, and SQ, Adversity Quotient (AQ) is a critical measure of one's ability to withstand and rise above challenges. AQ comprises four core dimensions: Control, Ownership, Reach, and Endurance.

* Control - The extent of influence one has over a situation.

* Ownership - The responsibility that one takes to improve the situation.

* Reach - The perceived scope of the adversity, i.e. how far the adversity gets into the areas of one's life.

* Endurance - The perceived duration of the adversity.

Understanding these dimensions allows leaders to take control of their emotions and responses to adversity, making them more effective in their roles.

It is well-known that by simply observing the breathing pattern, one can swiftly alter their emotional state, alleviating stress, anxiety, and aggression, and converting negative emotions into positive ones. Included in the program are practices such as yoga, pranayama, and meditation, which effectively train the mind further, enabling to confront challenges and adversity with resilience.

Translating this in terms of real-world application, one can draw inspiration from the story of India's rocket scientists - the resilience and determination of the team that worked on Mangalyan, India's mission to Mars, in the face of adversity serves as a powerful example. The program underscores the importance of a growth mindset and organizational resilience in today's dynamic business environment; these are key elements that enable one to persist and persevere in the face of challenges with grit and determination, ultimately leading to triumph.

The program, facilitated as it is by world-class faculty with extensive leadership experience, also emphasizes the importance of wisdom, a vital component of a resilient mind. It is wisdom that enables a shift in perspective from petty concerns to larger issues.

Participants of the program report significant benefits, highlighting the program's effectiveness across all levels of leadership.

Testimonial of Pradnya Patil, a leadership expert:

" Entrepreneurship is tough; I experienced it first hand when I left my lucrative corporate job as a VP with a global bank last year and plunged into it. It TWISTS you and TESTS you. There's lot of uncertainty you need to deal with initially. It can be overwhelming.

It's like a tough triathlon - sometimes you are 'swimming' in your emotions, trying to save yourself from getting drowned. Other times you feel like 'running' away from them. There are lucky moments when you 'cycle' fast towards your goals. Be it a business or life, we need lot of physical, mental and spiritual strength to face it head on.

The Art of Living programs and teachings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji have enabled me to ride the waves effortlessly and to take charge of my life and business like a boss. So when they launched their 'The Art of Leadership' program, I jumped on it to register and my experience has been so transformative and inspiring. It has given me a different perspective on leadership and I am sure it is going to add a new dimension to my leadership coaching practice. Gurudev has shared his unique perspective and profound wisdom on leadership in this program. I highly recommend that you attend the program. "

To conclude, the Art of Leadership program offers a transformative approach to leadership. This innovative program is set to redefine leadership training and empower leaders to achieve enormous success.

The next Art of Leadership program is scheduled to begin on the 15th of August. For more information and to register, visit The Art of Leadership Program.

About The Art of Living Corporate Programs

The Art of Living Corporate Programs offer innovative and holistic solutions to develop resilience in leadership. Through a blend of ancient wisdom and modern techniques, these programs empower leaders and organizations to thrive in today's dynamic environment. From stress management to leadership development, these tailored programs foster resilience, adaptability, and peak performance, ensuring sustained success and fulfilment.

