The Art of Living: Reviving India's Lifelines, One River at a Time

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27: Inspired by the visionary teachings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a humanitarian and spiritual leader revered the world over, The Art of Living Social Projects is spearheading a nationwide water conservation movement. By restoring dying rivers, replenishing groundwater, and empowering communities, the organisation is turning the severe water crisis staring India in the face into a legacy of hope and sustainability.

Nationwide Conservation of Water Resources

By merging ancient wisdom with modern science, The Art of Living Social Projects has transformed India's water landscape. Its large-scale, community-driven projects have:

* Constructed 1,05,000+ groundwater recharge structures

* Removed 2,70,00,000 cubic metres of silt

* Rejuvenated 59,000+ square kilometres of land

* Conserved 174,520,000,000 litres of water

* Revived 70+ rivers and streams

* Impacted 3,45,00,000+ lives across 20,000+ villages

The long-term success of the organisation's river rejuvenation projects in India stem from robust collaborations with government bodies, corporate partners, NGOs, and local communities, thus ensuring sustainability.

From Dry Beds to Flowing Rivers: Impact Across India

Tamil Nadu: Naganadhi River Rejuvenation

In Tamil Nadu, the Naganadhi River - which had been dry for nearly 20 years - was brought back to life with the help of 44,000 women volunteers who worked diligently to make the uphill task possible. These women have revived a 366 sq. km catchment area by constructing 5,000+ recharge wells and 1,000+ boulder checks.

Now the river has been flowing continuously for the past 3 years and has spurred the rejuvenation of 25 river streams across 15 districts. The project has earned national accolades through mentions in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' and praise from Tamil Nadu's Governor, R. N. Ravi.

Maharashtra: Reviving Agricultural Heartlands

Drought-stricken regions have seen transformative interventions through water conservation projects in Maharashtra: 33+ rivers/streams revived, 2,90,64,600+ cubic metres desilted, 7,28,900+ trees planted - impacting 22,75,000+ lives. In Mauda alone, desilting 1,300+ km of water bodies has benefitted 2,00,000+ people.

Andhra Pradesh: Rejuvenating River Basins

Andhra Pradesh's Penna and Papagani river basins in Cuddapah and Anantapur districts; long affected by deforestation, soil erosion, and erratic rainfall, are being revitalised through Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR). In collaboration with the State Panchayat Raj departments and MGNREGA, efforts in Muddanur Mandal have led to the planning of 1,000 recharge structures, with 400 already completed - laying the foundation for long-term water security.

Karnataka & Bangalore: Urban and Rural Interventions

In Karnataka, river rejuvenation efforts in basins like Kumudvathi, Vedavathi, and Palar have resulted in the construction of 40,000+ recharge structures, the planting of 1.5 lakh trees, and the desilting of 1 lakh cubic metres - benefiting over 13,000 villages.

In Bengaluru, The Art of Living Social Projects is restoring the polluted Vrishabhavathi River using Nature-Based Solutions (NBS). Traditional methods struggle against severe pollution, making eco-friendly approaches crucial. Through bioremediation and phytoremediation, microorganisms and plants detoxify the water, enabling a sustainable river revival.

Uttar Pradesh: Restoring Water Security

In Uttar Pradesh, the Bhujal Shakti River Rejuvenation Project has installed 283 recharge shafts across 120 ponds and implemented subsurface dykes in 74 villages. The Gobind Sagar Catchment Project in Lalitpur has added 106 recharge structures, with 130 more planned.

Please note: The river basins mentioned above are just a few among the many revitalised through The Art of Living Social Projects' River Rejuvenation initiative.

Technical Innovations in Water Management

The Art of Living Social Projects employs a suite of proven methodologies to maximise water conservation, some of which are mentioned below:

* JalTara: Enhances groundwater recharge by enabling rainwater to bypass dense topsoil and replenish aquifers.

* Boulder Checks: Reduce runoff velocity, enhancing soil moisture and curbing erosion.

* Recharge Shafts & Wells: Facilitate efficient groundwater percolation (with wells often 6 metres deep and shafts in ponds reaching up to 100 feet).

* Recharge Borewells/Injection Wells: Target deeper aquifers (often 80 to 100 metres deep) for focused recharge.

* Subsurface Dykes: Constructed below ground to prevent downstream water loss and boost upstream water levels.

* Desiltation & Deep Contour Trenches: Restore water-carrying capacity and mitigate soil erosion.

* Farm Ponds: Capture and conserve surface water for local agricultural and community use.

A Water-Positive Future

The Art of Living Social Projects integrates scientific innovation, grassroots mobilisation, and strong partnerships to reshape India's water future. From reviving rivers in Tamil Nadu to enhancing Uttar Pradesh's water security, each project proves water scarcity can be reversed. Through collective action, it is creating a sustainable, replicable model that secures water for millions.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, collaborates with various organisations and the Government of India to combat water scarcity through numerous water conservation projects.

