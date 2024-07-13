The Art of Living: Wins two Prestigious Best CSR Awards for Outstanding Transformative Social Work

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13: For many decades, The Art of Living, under guidance from world renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has been addressing critical issues that impact the wellbeing of the nation. From water conservation and agricultural sustainability to environmental protection, afforestation, rural development, women's empowerment, skill development, free education, waste management, and renewable energy; The Art of Living has been at the forefront of driving positive change.

The organisation's efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Double Recognition for Excellence in '24

The Art of Living was honoured as the Best NGO of the Year 2024 for water conservation initiativesat the Global CSR & ESG Awards. This prestigious recognition, accepted by Chairman Shri Prasana Prabhu, highlights the collaborative efforts that have driven success and reaffirms the organisation's commitment to achieving water positivity in India. Earlier this year, the organisation also received the Best CSR Impact Award for the JalTara Project at the NGI CSR Summit, emphasising significant contributions to environmental and social sustainability.

Addressing Urgent Challenges: The Art of Living's Comprehensive Impact

One of the most pressing challenges India faces today is water scarcity. Recognising this urgency long before it became a mainstream concern, The Art of Living has taken proactive measures to mitigate the impending crisis. The River Rejuvenation Project has been instrumental in revitalising over 70 rivers and countless tributaries and streams, positively impacting more than 3,45,00,000+ people across 19,000+ villages. By implementing simple yet effective techniques and mobilising community driven efforts, the organisation is restoring the natural hydrological cycle and enhancing the health of rivers, streams, lakes, and reservoirs nationwide.

The commitment to agriculture sustainability is demonstrated through the training of over 22,12,000+ farmers in natural farming techniques. This initiative not only promotes sustainable agricultural practices but also ensures food security and economic stability for farming communities.

Education and skill development are pivotal to the organisation's mission. Free education has been provided to over 1,00,000 students, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality education. Additionally, over 4,20,000 youth have been empowered with livelihood skills, preparing them for a brighter future and contributing to the nation's economic growth. Various initiatives have also aided over 1,10,000 rural women, fostering economic, and general empowerment.

Environmental sustainability is another cornerstone. Over 42,00,000 kg of waste is processed annually, contributing to cleaner and healthier communities. Through the Mission Green Earth initiative, The Art of Living has planted over 9,600,000+ trees globally, significantly enhancing the planet's green cover. Hygiene camps conducted have benefited over 90,000 participants, promoting health and wellbeing in communities across the country.

Building a Sustainable Future Together - Support Matters

Looking ahead, The Art of Living aims to expand its efforts, implementing water conservation initiatives across the entire nation to ensure a sustainable future for all. Help is essential to accelerating these impactful initiatives. Donations will help expand water conservation projects, sustain education and skill development programmes, empower women, protect the environment and more. By joining hands, a sustainable and prosperous future can be created for all.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, works closely with the Government of India to relieve the country from water scarcity through various water conservation projects.

