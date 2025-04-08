The Biggest Conference of Internal Medicine ECIM in Florence, Indian Expert Dr. Vaish Presented his Study

VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: The European Congress of Internal Medicine (ECIM) 2025 was held in Florence, Italy, where Dr Udit Bhaskar Vaish from India highlighted the importance of addressing interconnected health conditions through a collaborative approach in internal medicine. Dr. Vaish is a resident doctor of General Medicine at D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai. His work focused on complex cases involving metabolic, cardiac, neurological, endocrine and renal conditions.

It is one of the largest international conferences in internal medicine, organised by EFIM, a premier organisation for internal medicine specialists in Europe. Sharing his experience on the global platform, Dr Vaish said, "Medical research is constantly evolving, and platforms like ECIM allow us to discuss new developments with experts from different parts of the world. This helps refine clinical approaches and ensures that we stay updated with global best practices.

"With the growing emphasis on multidisciplinary care, Dr Vaish extensively discussed topics such as research improving diagnosis, treatment and patient management strategies.

Dr Vaish particularly focused on cases that require collaborative management across multiple specialities. His research highlighted how overlapping symptoms often complicate diagnosis and treatment, highlighting the need for a multidisciplinary approach, especially in the management of time-sensitive and critical cases.

Dr. Vaish's work also highlighted the clinical expertise of Indian doctors, demonstrating their ability to accurately diagnose and treat complex conditions. He explained, "These cases often come with symptoms that do not clearly fall under a single specialty. For example, a patient coming with neurological problems may indicate an underlying metabolic disease that may pose a risk in the future, requiring a nuanced approach to each case, carefully considering the time and resources available."

Dr. Vaish's study examined diagnostic challenges, treatment strategies and patient outcomes, drawing insights from a series of real-world clinical observations. It included the following cases: bulbar onset ALS, renal tubular acidosis in a newly diagnosed Sjogren's syndrome patient presenting as hypokalemic paralysis with respiratory collapse triggered by dengue infection.

ECIM brought together leading medical professionals, researchers and policy makers to discuss issues that could influence future clinical guidelines and healthcare strategies. More than 3,000 research submissions were received from over 80 countries, covering a wide range of specialities within internal medicine.

This year's European Congress discussed multimorbidity and ageing-related diseases, advances in cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, artificial intelligence in internal medicine, personalised medicine and precision healthcare.

Dr Udit Bhaskar Vaish's research intersects with these themes, contributing to ongoing discussions on the management of complex, multi-system disorders in clinical practice.

International conferences such as ECIM provide clinicians and researchers with an opportunity to exchange knowledge, learn from global case studies, and collaborate on future research. They also help integrate new findings into everyday clinical practice, improving patient care standards worldwide.

