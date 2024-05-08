THE BOARDROOM co-working acquires 36,000 Sq Ft of office space in Pune to address the rising demand for flexible workspaces

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: THE BOARDROOM co-working, the well-known Mumbai-based co-working company, has recently unveiled its exclusive expansion into Pune. The inauguration of two cutting-edge facilities, with a combined area of 36,000 square feet, marks a significant milestone in THE BOARDROOM's journey of entering a new market and empowering professionals and businesses in Pune.

THE BOARDROOM co-working has already established its success with more than 70,000 Sq Ft of office space in Andheri East and Andheri West regions in Mumbai. Their Andheri East center, located at the prime location of Andheri Kurla Road, is a space they manage for the prestigious ICICI Bank with 1000+ workstations, which is a testament to their commitment to quality. Andheri West center, the most preferred co-working space in the area, boasts of prestigious clientele like Warner Music, No Broker, Media Monks, and Excel Entertainment, inspiring confidence in the new Pune spaces and assuring you of the same level of excellence.

In the Baner area of Pune, THE BOARDROOM will have a total space of more than 36,000 Sq Ft, adding around 800 seats. The Pride Gateway & SBC (Sadanand Business Center) offices make it an ideal managed office space for MNCs, IT companies, and other new-age companies. Both locations offer a plethora of modern amenities, collaborative workspaces, and an inspiring environment that fosters creativity and productivity, promising an exciting new work experience.

India's total penetration of the flex market is estimated to be around 6.5 per cent, higher than the APAC region, which stands at 2 to 3 per cent. In 2024, the flex market is estimated to grow around 60 per cent to about Rs 14,000 cr, as per a study done by Upflex. The co-working industry is not just growing; it's booming. With a 43 per cent increase in transactions recorded in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, the demand for flexible workspace solutions is at an all-time high. This surge in demand underscores the value proposition offered by co-working spaces, which provide cost-effective and flexible workspace solutions for companies of all sizes. The boardroom co-working is here to meet that demand, expanding into Pune to bring you the best flexible workspace solutions.

Pune, known for its dynamic business landscape, has emerged as a frontrunner. According to recent data from Knight Frank India, the city leads in flex space transactions, with 1.2 lakh square feet transacted in the first quarter of this year alone. This surge in demand reflects the growing preference for co-working spaces among companies and independent professionals.

Speaking about this, Mohit Palhade, Founder and CEO of THE BOARDROOM co-working, said, "Pune is a strategic market for us, given its prominence in the office space cooperation arena. Our entry into Pune marks a significant leap forward for THE BOARDROOM, and we are excited to cater to the diverse needs of businesses in this dynamic city. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing innovative workspace solutions that drive success and collaboration."

Further, Amit C Kamerkar, co-founder and CFO of THE BOARDROOM co-working, said, "Expanding to markets like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune is part of our growth strategy to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce. We envision adding close to 2 Lac+ square feet of workspace in the near future, reaffirming our commitment to empowering professionals across India."

THE BOARDROOM's expansion into Pune signifies its dedication to driving innovation and collaboration in India's thriving business landscape. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to excellence, THE BOARDROOM co-working is poised to redefine the future of Pune's flexible & managed office sector and beyond.

