The Bombay Presidency Golf Club successfully hosted a three-day professional and amateur women's golf tournament, championing the cause of women in sports

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: The Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) proudly hosted the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) Golf Tournament, an exhilarating three-day competition that unfolded from January 16th to January 18th, 2024. The tournament concluded with the Pro-Am event on January 19th, 2024 followed by a prize presentation.

After three captivating rounds, Sneha Singh emerged as the triumphant winner of the WGAI Golf Tournament. Singh's exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship shone through, solidifying her as the well-deserved champion of this esteemed event. Nishna Patel emerged as the best amateur player at the tournament. Nishna Expressed, "It is a significant platform by BPGC for women in sports and especially golf".

BPGC, known for its dedication to nurturing talent and advancing golf in the country, has consistently played a pivotal role in supporting various golfing initiatives. Hari Narayan, the Captain of BPGC, expressed his enthusiasm for the growth of women's golf in India, stating, "BPGC is proud to host this prestigious tournament that showcases the incredible talent of women golfers in our country. Our commitment lies in fostering and supporting the ongoing growth of women's golf in India. I strongly believe that all of us must rally behind women in sports, encouraging more individuals to pursue it as a profession."

Some accomplished athletes like Murali Kartik and Venkatesh Prasad were also present at the Pro-Am. Famous Cricketer Murali Kartik expressed his views, he opined, " It is a great initiative by BPGC to promote women's participation in golf. Yet there is still a long way to go for women in sports and more motivation through the audience is very critical. We need to motivate women to opt for sports as a career".

Popular Indian cricketer, Venkatesh Prasad, mentioned, "The initiative to organise WGAI tournament by BPGC is great work. We as former players are also responsible for promoting sports participation, especially for women. It is a very proud feeling to be a part of this tournament and a substantial initiative altogether".

Prominent players such as Hitaashee Bakshi, Ridhima Dilawari, Vani Kapoor, Neha Tripathi, and many others have opted to pursue golf as a profession rather than a recreational pursuit.Top of Form

The WGAI Golf Tournament not only celebrates the spirit of competition but also serves as a testament to the dedication of both players and organizers in promoting the sport of golf. The tournament brought together a diverse range of participants, each contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the golfing community.

The success of the WGAI Golf Pro-Am Tournament was made possible by the generous support of the partners like HDFC Bank, Apexlynx, Navnit Motors, Moha, Red Beryl, Inc 5, and Brandon de Souza Management Services.

