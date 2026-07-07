The Customer Support Ticket Is Dead. Long Live the AI Agent

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: The customer support ticket is dead. The hold music, the IVR menus, the 24-hour SLAs, the chatbot loops that end in "let me connect you to an agent" -- all of it is being retired. And what's replacing it isn't another chatbot. It's an AI employee.

Helo.ai by Vivaconnect, an Official Meta Business Solution Provider with over 25 years of enterprise communication expertise, today unveiled Helo Convo, a first-of-its-kind enterprise AI agent platform, at the Meta WhatsApp Business Summit 2026 at the Reliance Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

Helo Convo lets any business -- not just developers -- build a fully functional AI agent from a single prompt and deploy it live on WhatsApp in under five minutes. In trials with enterprises that integrated their core systems (ERP, CRM, knowledge base and resolution playbooks), customer queries were consistently resolved in under 60 seconds -- end to end, without human handoff.

The Rebirth of Customer Support

For four decades, customer support has meant queues, tickets, transfers and wait times. Helo Convo replaces that entire stack with a single WhatsApp number powered by an AI agent that understands the customer, pulls live data from enterprise systems, takes action, and closes the loop -- in one conversation.

"Customer support didn't die -- it evolved," said Vikram Raichura, Founder & CEO, Helo.ai by Vivaconnect. "For years, enterprises tried to fix a broken model with more chatbots, more agents and more tickets. Helo Convo is what comes next: an AI employee that doesn't ask customers to wait, doesn't route them through menus, and doesn't file tickets. It just resolves. And the best part -- any business user can build one in five minutes with a single prompt. No code. No consultants. No IT queue."

One Prompt. Five Minutes. Sixty Seconds.

Unlike traditional rule-based bots, Helo Convo functions as an intelligent AI agent capable of running the entire customer lifecycle from a single WhatsApp number -- lead capture, onboarding, sales, support, payments, retention and feedback -- using both text and voice. Whenever a human touch is needed, the conversation is handed to a live agent with full history intact.

Enterprise-grade capabilities include:

- AI agent creation from a single prompt, zero coding required

- Deployment live in under five minutes

- Up to 5,000 simultaneous WhatsApp conversations

- Native integration with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Shopify and custom APIs

- On-premise deployment options

- ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified security

Built at Scale, in India

Helo.ai processes over 30 billion enterprise messages annually for 3,000+ brands across BFSI, e-commerce, D2C, EdTech, healthcare, travel and telecom. The bootstrapped, Mumbai-headquartered company has grown to a ₹260 crore ARR without external venture capital a rare profile in India's AI landscape.

Experience Helo Convo Live

Live demonstrations are available at Booth 23, Meta WhatsApp Business Summit 2026, Reliance Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, on July 7, 2026. Attendees can build a live AI agent from a single prompt on the spot.

About Helo.ai by Vivaconnect

Helo.ai by Vivaconnect is an Official Meta Business Solution Provider building enterprise conversational AI on WhatsApp. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has evolved over 25 years from a CPaaS pioneer into a full-stack conversational AI platform. Bootstrapped and profitable, Helo.ai today serves 3,000+ enterprises and processes 30+ billion messages annually across BFSI, e-commerce, D2C, EdTech, healthcare, travel and telecom.

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