The Future of Tech Shines Bright - iPlanet, Apple's Premium Partner, arrives in Mumbai with two new stores

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: iPlanet, one of South India's largest Apple Premium Partner, is proud to announce its entry into Mumbai with the launch of two Apple Premium Partner stores at Inorbit Mall, Vashi and Linking Road, Khar. Over 15 years of delivering unparalleled experiences across South India, iPlanet now extends its legacy to the business capital of India, Mumbai. This expansion promises to bring Mumbaikars a world- class blend of cutting-edge technology, premium retail spaces, and exceptional personalized service with our 275+ certified in-store experts.

With Apple Premium Partner stores in Vashi, Khar, and other strategic locations across Mumbai, iPlanet, aims to raise the bar for how customers engage with Apple's partner ecosystem. iPlanet's journey to becoming a key Apple Premium Partner is a testament to its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. As part of this journey, iPlanet has acquired Maple stores across Mumbai and Mangalore. By integrating the eCommerce platform maplestore.in into iPlanet.one, the brand has created a seamless shopping experience that bridges online convenience with the premium feel of in-store service.

This integration empowers customers to exchange their old devices effortlessly, enjoy flexible payment options, and choose between convenient home delivery or an engaging in-store pick-up experience. With these initiatives, iPlanet is not just expanding its footprint but redefining the way customers interact with the Apple ecosystem, making it accessible and exciting for everyone.

To celebrate this occasion, iPlanet will offer exclusive discounts and benefits during the launch period from January 17th to 19th, 2025, at its Vashi and Khar stores. Customers purchasing an iPhone during this time will enjoy a complimentary Easy Upgrade Plan (EUP), which offers an impressive buyback value of 84.7% on the invoice price when upgrading to a new iPhone next year. This limited-time offer includes a free accessories bundle worth Rs5490 and a Premier Membership Card valued at Rs1999.

Furthermore, customers can secure an effective price of just Rs22,474 for the iPhone 16 by exchanging their old device, inclusive of a Rs6000 exchange bonus. All purchases made during the launch will also receive a Rs1000 gift voucher, redeemable on select accessories via iPlanet.one.

This special celebration ensures an incredible opportunity to embrace the Apple ecosystem with unbeatable value and benefits.

Customers can enjoy up to 20% off on Mac, and up to 12% off on iPad. Additionally, there is a flat 8% discount on Apple Watch and AirPods, and Protect+ with AppleCare Services for iPhones is available at 50% off. These offers are designed to make this launch an extraordinary opportunity for customers to embrace the Apple ecosystem at an exceptional value.

iPlanet's Managing Director, Raakesh Ramanand, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Mumbai is the epitome of energy, innovation, and ambition. We are thrilled to bring iPlanet's legacy of excellence and customer-centricity to the city. With our extensive retail experience and a deep understanding of Apple's products, we look forward to serving Mumbaikars with an unmatched tech experience in quality and personalization."

He elaborated on iPlanet's success story, sharing how the company has established over 67 stores nationwide, making it one of India's most extensive Apple Premium Partner networks. With 61 dedicated service centers and over One lakh square feet of premium retail space, iPlanet offers a world-class Apple experience designed to delight customers. iPlanet ensures every customer receives knowledgeable and personalized assistance. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its stellar 4.9 star Google rating, a testament to unparalleled customer satisfaction, and the trust of over 2 million happy customers who have made iPlanet their preferred gateway to Apple's ecosystem.

"Each store is a gateway to discovery, where technology meets personalized care, creating extraordinary moments for every customer," he added.

Join the celebration. Don't miss the grand launch of iPlanet's Apple Premium Partner store in Inorbit Mall, Vashi, and Linking Road, Khar. Experience innovation, enjoy unmatched customer service, and take advantage of exclusive launch offers. iPlanet invites every Mumbaikar to step into its world and see why millions trust it as their gateway to Apple's ecosystem.

