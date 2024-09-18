The GamingonPhone Conference (GPC) Online is back for its 2nd Edition with a two-day extravaganza on September 18th and 19th, 2024

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: GamingonPhone, a leading name in mobile games media, is excited to bring back its B2B conference, the GamingonPhone Conference Online (GPC), for a second edition, following the triumph of its inaugural edition held in April 2024. Scheduled for September 18th and 19th, 2024, this two-day virtual event will offer an in-depth look into the mobile gaming industry, packed with valuable insights, networking opportunities, and plenty of inspiration for attendees. The GamingonPhone Conference Online is set to welcome over 300 attendees from around the world with confirmed participation from over 200 companies and a lineup of 45+ speakers. With a diverse lineup of industry experts, visionaries, company heads, and more, attendees can look forward to an engaging experience packed with insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and exclusive previews of the latest trends, all with a special emphasis on the mobile gaming industry.

GPC Online second edition is supported by its title sponsor Apptica, an analytics platform that provides mobile app market intelligence, ad intelligence, and app store optimization insights.

Why Attend GamingonPhone Conference?

* Networking: Forge valuable connections with industry peers and potential collaborators with the GPC's dynamic networking platform.

* Actionable Insights: Gain practical strategies that drive tangible results in your gaming endeavours.

* Potential Collaborations: Discover unbeatable partnership opportunities that can amplify collective success in the gaming industry.

* Business Growth: Unlock the keys to sustainable growth through strategic discussions and expert advice.

* International Exposure: Broaden the knowledge horizons with global perspectives from industry leaders, opening doors to diverse opportunities.

* Boundless Opportunities: Explore a borderless business landscape and uncover a world of possibilities within the gaming industry.

The second edition of the GamingonPhone Conference Online will cover a diverse array of exciting topics, including the State of Gaming, Multi-Platform Mastery, and Revenue Rockets. Attendees can also look forward to discussions on Women in Games, the Indian Gaming Landscape, Marketing Masterminds, and insights from Esports Experts.

Founder & CEO of GamingonPhone, Tousif Hasan Biswas expressed his thoughts: "I'm thrilled to welcome industry leaders and professionals to our second GamingonPhone Conference Online. Together, we'll shape the future of the industry."

"At GamingonPhone, we believe in the power of connecting minds from across the mobile gaming ecosystem. Our conference offers a platform to share ideas, inspire innovation, and pave the way for the future of mobile gaming," said Ahmad Shaquib, COO, GamingonPhone.

With the event spanning two days, the schedule for GamingonPhone Conference (GPC) Online 2nd Edition 2024 is as follows:

- September 18, 2024: Asia, Oceania, Africa, and Eastern Europe

- September 19, 2024: North America, South America, and Western Europe

Gaming professionals won't want to miss this opportunity to be part of the event. Register today on the official GamingonPhone Conference website to secure your spot.

For inquiries, contact shaquib@gamingonphone.com

GamingonPhone

GamingonPhone is your premier destination for all things mobile games. With close to five years of dedication, it has become a trusted source of curated news, reviews, guides, mobile esports, and industry highlights. Run by a team of passionate mobile gamers from across the globe, the team consists of experienced mobile gamers who are excited to share their knowledge and mobile gaming experience with the community.

GamingonPhone Conference

The GamingonPhone Conference series is a premier B2B event within the gaming industry, uniting industry experts and thought leaders to delve into the newest trends, innovations, and opportunities within the video game sector. Emphasizing networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, GPC is dedicated to providing comprehensive analysis, trends, and strategies within the gaming sphere, with a particular emphasis on the mobile platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)