VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: Zurich Kotak General Insurance, an insurer in India highlights the impact of electric vehicles on car insurance policies. The automotive industry is witnessing a significant transformation with the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. Electric vehicles are becoming an attractive option for many car buyers in today's world as consumers becoming increasingly environmentally conscious. However, this shift is also having a great impact on the car insurance industry, bringing about changes in risk assessment, coverage plans and premium calculations. Why electric vehicles are prone to lower accidents? Electric vehicles are likely involved in fewer accidents due to its several factors such as:

* Advanced safety features: Electric vehicles often come equipped with safety features, such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning systems, which reduce the likelihood of accidents.

* Improved weight distribution: Electric vehicles typically have a lower center of gravity due to the placement of batteries, making them less prone to rollover accidents.

* Reduced driver error: Electric vehicles tend to have a more predictable acceleration and braking pattern, minimising the risk of driver error.

Impact on car insurance policies

Insurers are adapting their policies to reflect the unique characteristics of electric vehicles. Some key changes include:

* Lower claims: Electric vehicles tend to have fewer accidents and lower claims due to advanced safety features and reduced driver error.

* Coverage options for batteries: Coverage options are provided for specific components like batteries and charging systems for electric vehicles.

* Higher repair costs: Electric vehicles require repair techniques and equipment, increasing repair costs and potentially leading to higher premiums.

To conclude

As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, it is clear that the car insurance industry must evolve to meet the changing needs of drivers. By embracing the opportunities and challenges presented by electric vehicles, innovative car insurance policies can be developed that provide comprehensive coverage while promoting sustainable transportation.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited)

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Company got its new name ''Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited'' in the month of August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's 70% acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. It is the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance franchises in India.

Kotak General Insurance was established in 2015 to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services leveraging state of art technology and digital infrastructure.

