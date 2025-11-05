The Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA) announces IFLA-APR Regional Congress 2025 in Mumbai: "Growth Paradox - Reimagining Landscapes"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: The Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA) announced the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) -Asia Pacific Regional Congress 2025 -- India's largest international conference on landscape architecture -- scheduled to be held on November 14 and 15, 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

Themed "Growth Paradox: Reimagining Landscapes," the event will bring together global and Indian leaders in landscape architecture, urban planning, ecology, design, and policy to explore how the idea of growth can be redefined to build resilient, sustainable, and inclusive cities for the future. The initiative is supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as its Green Supporter, along with Meet in India, Incredible India, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Indian Institute of Architects(IIA) , Bombay Natural History Society(BNHS) -India, Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS), and CREDAI-MCHI.

The event also brings together leading industry exhibitors including Freeform, Vyara, Wipro, K-Lite, SMARK, Fluidra by Astral, Simpolo, and KSR Brothers among others, showcasing innovations that advance the dialogue between landscape, design, and sustainability.

Addressing the media, Urmila Rajadhyaksha, President of ISOLA, said, "The IFLA-APR 2025 Congress is more than just an event -- it is a platform for India to engage in global dialogue on how we shape our environments. Landscape architects have the power to influence the way our cities evolve, balancing ecology with urban growth. Through this congress, ISOLA hopes to highlight that contribution and inspire collective action for a sustainable future."

Devayani Deshmukh Upasani, Convenor of IFLA-APR 2025, explained the genesis of the congress and its theme, sharing, "When ISOLA won the bid for this congress in 2023 in Japan, we wanted to create an event that makes landscape architecture visible and relevant -- not just to professionals, but to every citizen. The theme 'Growth Paradox: Reimagining Landscapes' reflects our intent to question what kind of growth we are truly pursuing. Instead of endlessly chasing what's new, we must make the most of what we already have. The congress will bring together diverse voices through talks, debates, panel discussions, and exhibitions -- offering something meaningful for everyone."

Jeetendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens and Tree Officer, Gardens Department, BMC, spoke about Mumbai's unique urban challenges and the need for collaboration, "We applaud ISOLA for organizing this significant IFLA event, and the BMC will extend its wholehearted support to ensure its success. Mumbai's density leaves little scope for conventional open spaces, but it also pushes us to innovate -- through vertical gardens, podium greens, and terrace landscapes. The contribution of landscape architects is essential to improving our city's environmental health and quality of life. They must be an integral part of every development project."

Representing the development community, Keval Valambhia, COO of CREDAI-MCHI, emphasized the need for conscious and ecological growth, "We often mistake growth for development. Growth is natural -- but development must be intentional, balanced, and humane. The challenge before us is to ensure that our cities don't just expand, but evolve with purpose. Landscape architecture plays a crucial role in making that possible -- it connects built spaces with human emotion and the natural world."

Mala Singh, Chairperson, IGBC, added, "Landscape architecture gives life and heart to our built environment -- it's the foundation of any truly green building. As cities like Mumbai face the realities of climate change, it's essential to make landscape architects integral to every stage of the development process."

Darshana Dubhashi, VP, IIA-Mumbai Chapter, said, "Growth is collective and collaborative -- and when pursued with shared intent, it leads to holistic results. We are proud to partner with ISOLA in reimagining urban and landscape futures that align with sustainability and innovation."

The IFLA-Asia Pacific Regional Congress 2025 will feature over 40+ eminent speakers from India and abroad. The two-day event will host keynote sessions, expert talks, panel discussions, debates, exhibitions, and a student-led Global Landscape Studio initiative, along with a closing Manifesto Declaration aimed at sensitizing future generations about sustainable growth.

The first day of the conference will celebrate India's rich cultural heritage with a traditional puppet show, leading into the IFLA Awards Gala Nite -- an evening dedicated to honoringexcellence in landscape architecture across the Asia-Pacific region.

About ISOLA

The Indian Society of Landscape Architects (ISOLA), founded in May 2003, is a professional organization dedicated to representing landscape architects across India. With a growing membership that spans several states and extends internationally, ISOLA is a leading voice for promoting professional excellence, environmental responsibility, and design innovation. As a member of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA), ISOLA actively contributes to the global advancement of sustainable landscape design and planning. The society advocates for awareness of the discipline's vital role in shaping resilient, inclusive, and ecologically balanced environments for the future.

