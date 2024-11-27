'The Journey Home': Celebrating Vedica's Pure Himalayan Origin

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Bisleri International's premium beverage category - Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water proudly presents 'Vedica, The Journey Home', a visually captivating and emotionally evocative film that takes the audience on a poetic odyssey to the source of Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. This cinematic masterpiece captures the beauty of the majestic Himalayas, the home of Vedica.

Meticulously crafted with precision and passion, the narrative of 'The Journey Home', delivers an immersive experience. Inspired by Masaru Emoto's groundbreaking "Water Has Memory" experiments, the film explores the profound idea that Vedica's water reflects the serenity, balance, and harmony of its origin in the Himalayas. Through breathtaking visuals of snow-clad peaks, cascading streams, and untouched wilderness, the film transports viewers to a realm of timeless natural splendour, evoking a sense of connection to nature- that defines the essence of Vedica.

The film features renowned actor and Bisleri Vedica's brand ambassador, Mr. Dino Morea, who effortlessly embodies the elegance and authenticity of the brand. His presence infuses the narrative with a compelling personal touch, inviting viewers to connect deeply with the story of Vedica.

Enhancing the film's narrative is a mesmerizing score by the acclaimed Sarod maestros, Mr. Amaan Ali Bangash and Mr. Ayaan Ali Bangash. Inspired by timeless Raga vibrations, their composition weaves a rich tapestry of emotion and grandeur, perfectly complementing the stunning visuals and adding a profound layer of depth to the storytelling.

Commenting on the launch of the film, Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Vedica is not just water; it is nature's finest offering, preserved in its most pristine form. With 'The Journey Home,' we wanted to share the captivating tale of Vedica's unique single-source origin, highlighting the purity and serenity of its Himalayan home. This film, conceived and developed in-house over a period of two years, is a proud testament to the seamless blend visuals, music and storytelling, that sets it apart from others."

Dino Morea, the film's protagonist and Bisleri Vedica brand ambassador, shared, "Being a part of 'Vedica: The Journey Home' has been an immensely transformative experience. It is not simply a film; it is a celebration of nature's splendour and purity. I feel deeply connected to Vedica as a brand, and it's been an honour to take the audience on this journey to Vedica's Home."

The Bangash Brothers reflected on their contribution, stating, "Composing the music for 'Vedica: The Journey Home' was a rewarding journey. The breathtaking visuals of the Himalayas and Vedica's essence guided us in creating a score that celebrates harmony and elegance, mirroring the brand's unique character."

The film is available in three formats-1 minute 50 seconds, 60 seconds, and 30 seconds-designed to make an enduring impact across diverse platforms. With its stunning visuals, poetic storytelling, and soul-stirring music, Vedica: The Journey Home celebrates Vedica's heritage and the grandeur of its source nestled in the Himalayas, encapsulating luxury and sophistication that define Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water.

Links:

YouTube: youtu.be/1IZrnLKkxVc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/p/DC3X-Fjolue

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

