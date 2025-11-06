The Lake District of India: Why Pawna is the New Luxury Address for the Cultured Few, According to Hemal Purohit, Founder of Aris Estates

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Pawna Lake, once a quiet hideaway nestled between Mumbai, Lonavala, and Pune, is fast emerging as India's next luxury destination for serene second-home living. Leading this mindful transformation is Aris Estates, under the visionary leadership of its founder, Hemal Purohit, who is redefining the idea of responsible, experience-driven real estate.

Speaking about the region's growing allure, Hemal Purohit said, "Pawna Lake is a rare blend of accessibility and untouched natural beauty. Our mission at Aris Estates is to build not just second homes, but entire ecosystems rooted in sustainability and design integrity. Each project blends seamlessly with the landscape through low-impact construction, local materials, and eco-sensitive planning."

Unlike other overdeveloped weekend home destinations, Pawna stands apart for its regulatory clarity, natural tranquillity, and long-term investment potential. Purohit noted that with major infrastructure projects under development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), travel time from South Mumbai and Bandra to Pawna is expected to drop to under 60 minutes by 2027 -- a shift that could make it one of India's most accessible and desirable natural retreats.

"Pawna offers verified land titles, RERA-registered projects, and clear zoning regulations," he added. "For discerning buyers and investors, this translates to security, peace of mind, and sustainable value -- a combination that is becoming increasingly rare in the second-home market."

At the core of Aris Estates' philosophy lies 'mindful luxury' -- a concept that blends sophistication with sustainability. The company's developments feature open-plan layouts, eco-friendly materials, wellness amenities, and immersive landscapes that promote connection with nature. "We define luxury not by excess but by intent -- homes that offer serenity, simplicity, and the restorative power of nature," said Purohit.

As part of its commitment to responsible development, Aris Estates works with verified land titles audited by Kanga & Co and maintains RERA compliance across projects, ensuring transparency and reliability in a region historically challenged by ownership complexities.

Purohit believes the rise of micro-locations like Pawna Lake signals a broader shift in the real estate market. "Buyers today are seeking authenticity, exclusivity, and wellness-driven experiences. With cleaner air, privacy, and proximity to urban centres, Pawna perfectly meets these evolving aspirations."

Looking ahead, Aris Estates is positioning itself at the forefront of Maharashtra's wellness-focused real estate wave, with projects that seamlessly integrate sustainability, wellness, and refined architectural design. "Our guiding principle is simple -- development should enhance, not erase. Pawna Lake deserves responsible growth, and we're committed to leading that change," Purohit concluded.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)