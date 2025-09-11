The Levi's® Brand declares that Baggy is Back with a new campaign featuring Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Baggy is back and the Levi's® brand is leading the charge with Easy in Levi's®, a new campaign that showcases ease and effortlessness. Fronted by global brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, this drop is a celebration of silhouettes that moves with, breathes with and elevates how one shows up in the world.

Baggy is no longer just a trend; it's a shift in how people want to wear their denim. The Levi's® brand embraces this with a modern take on loose fits that feel effortless yet intentional. From relaxed jeans to oversized layers, these silhouettes make a statement without trying too hard. This season, baggy is about redefining comfort, confidence and personal style on one's own terms.

Alia Bhatt brings her signature authenticity and global style sensibility to her first campaign for the Levi's® brand. Leading the women's denim narrative, she wears the Baggy Dad Barrel, a fresh take on a cult favorite with its sculpted ease, curved outseam, and slouchy attitude. Also featured is the XL Straight, a clean, 90s-inspired silhouette with a strong, minimal presence that feels both nostalgic and current. These two fits join the brand's much loved '94 Baggy and High Loose that lean into the loose and relaxed trend with a flattering silhouette.

Diljit Dosanjh returns with his unmistakable flair, continuing to champion freedom of movement and individuality through denim. He takes on the 578™ Baggy, a laid-back fit with relaxed proportions and stacked detail as well as the Extra Baggy, an exaggerated silhouette that blends expression and ease in equal measure. Rooted in the streetwear aesthetic and embraced by a new generation, the Extra Baggy redefines comfort and confidence, offering room to move while making a bold style statement. With its oversized proportions and effortless drape, it embodies the cultural shift towards fluidity, creativity, and personal freedom in fashion today.

With Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh at the helm, Easy in Levi's® captures a cultural shift that embraces silhouettes designed for individuality and ease. It's about comfort that doesn't compromise on personal style. The rise of baggy signals a move toward self-expression that prioritizes ease over restriction, confidence over conformity. Today's denim wearers aren't looking to fit in, they're dressing to stand out, to move freely, and to feel like their most authentic selves. Baggy fits embody that energy: relaxed, self-assured, and unapologetically bold. It continues to be a silhouette that doesn't just follow trends but leads a cultural reset in how one wears their denim.

The Levi's® brand's Fall/Winter 2025 collection is now available on levi.in and across stores pan-India.

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world--capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.in.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,400 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2024 net revenues were $6.4 billion. For more information, go to https://bsmedia.business-standard.comlevistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

