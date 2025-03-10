The Luxury Boom on Dwarka Expressway, A New Address for Delhiites Seeking a Better Lifestyle

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 10: Dwarka Expressway is witnessing a surge in luxury real estate, attracting Delhi's affluent homebuyers who are shifting from traditional independent houses to modern condominiums, integrated communities and high-end residential ecosystems. This corridor is rapidly transforming into a hub for uber-luxury living, offering spacious apartments, green landscapes, wider roads and better urban planning. Enhanced accessibility and reduced travel time between Gurugram and Delhi have further fueled demand, making it one of the most sought-after investment destinations in the region.

According to the Anarock Micro Market Report (October 2024), average property prices along Dwarka Expressway have surged by 83% over the past 6.5 years, with further appreciation expected due to upcoming infrastructure developments. Since 2018, nearly 26,800 residential units have been launched in this micro-market, contributing to 23% of Gurugram's total residential supply during this period.

With its futuristic infrastructure, unmatched lifestyle and superior connectivity, Dwarka Expressway is redefining contemporary living, making it an increasingly desirable destination for both homebuyers and investors. This growth also reflects a shift in mindset among Delhi's elite, who now prioritize community-driven, amenity-rich and hassle-free living over standalone homes. The increasing presence of global corporations, Fortune 500 firms and tech giants in Gurugram has further elevated demand in the region for high-end residential spaces that seamlessly integrate retail, leisure and wellness facilities.

At the heart of this real estate surge, Sector 106 has emerged as one of the most coveted addresses along the Dwarka Expressway. The area has witnessed a surge in luxury residential projects, catering to discerning buyers who seek larger, more refined living spaces.

Recognising the region's immense potential and the growing demand for high-end residential projects, Elan Group has launched the first ultra-luxury integrated residential project of Dwarka Expressway, 'Elan The Emperor' in Sector 106, Gurugram. Designed for HNIs and discerning homebuyers, this development introduces high-end expansive apartments, scintillating amenities and a holistic living experience, catering to the evolving lifestyle preferences of today's elite. The project's strategic location and visionary design merge connectivity with luxury making it a prime choice for investors and homebuyers looking for a future-ready, high-value address.

Setting new benchmarks in design and innovation, this project brings together a prestigious team of global architects and urban planners, including UHA London, SWA Group, WET Design, HBA (Hirsch Bedner Associates), Leighton Group, CD+M Lighting Design Group, Mero Contractors, DSA Engineering and Thornton Tomasetti. Bringing together world-class craftsmanship, futuristic homes and sustainable living solutions, this project sets a new benchmark, shaping the identity of Dwarka Expressway as a premier luxury real estate destination.

With an emphasis on a premier array of over 100 luxury-laden amenities and a magnificent seven-level clubhouse, this ultra-luxury development is designed to offer an exceptional living experience. The project's expansive green spaces, contemporary aesthetics and resort-style facilities will set new global standards for premium urban living, positioning it as the most desirable address for those seeking a blend of comfort, exclusivity and connectivity.

Sharing his insights on the rising demand for luxury homes in the region, Vineet Dawar, President-Sales & Strategy, Elan Group said, "The growing demand for luxury homes along the Dwarka Expressway highlights a significant shift in how today's discerning buyers view their living spaces. Homebuyers are prioritizing integrated, amenity-rich living spaces where luxury and connectivity converge. Elan Group's latest ultra-luxury development, 'Elan The Emperor' in Sector 106 is a reflection of this shift, offering expansive homes within a self-sustained community that provides an upscale living experience. With the region witnessing unprecedented growth, we are committed to delivering iconic projects that redefine luxury in NCR."

Proximity to the airport offers seamless connectivity for residents and businesses, while growing economic activities and evolving infrastructure ensure easy access to key hubs like HSIIDC Global City, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Bharat Vandana Park and Dwarka Golf Course, making the Dwarka Expressway highly desirable for premium homebuyers.

With HNIs increasingly gravitating towards high-rise luxury living and community-style developments, Sector 106 and Dwarka Expressway stand at the forefront of NCR's real estate boom. As the market evolves, the corridor is set to become the preferred address for those seeking a contemporary, global lifestyle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)