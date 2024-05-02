The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive arrives in India

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 2: The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive was launched in India today. The car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be booked at the BMW dealership network and through BMW Online Shop.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "An M knows no limit. The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive truly embodies the best of BMW M - unstoppable power, incredible handling, and sporty styling. The car radiates superior dynamism and premium appeal, underlining its independent, performance-oriented personality. It is indeed an elite sporting icon. The exceptional engineering of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive delivers incredible driving capabilities and outstanding power - both on the road and racetrack."

The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,53,00,000.

The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is available in metallic paintworks - Skyscraper grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red, Brooklyn Grey, Isle of Man Green, Aventurine Red and Alpine White in non-metallic. Optional BMW Individual metallic paint finishes available are - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is available in a range of fine upholstery options - M Leather 'Merino' in the following combination - Yas Marina Blue, Kyatami Orange, Silverstone and Black.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive.

Uncompromising dynamics both in everyday driving and on the racetrack are characteristic of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive, this also being reflected in its design. The large, vertical BMW kidney grille sporting M-typical and horizontally arranged double slats, powerfully modelled wheel arches and prominently flared side sills with a contrasting high-gloss black finish as well as attachments for the front and rear aprons provide clear reference to the dynamic potential of the coupe. The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive offers a fresh take on BMW's typical four-headlight design. The Adaptive LED headlights ensure consistent illumination of the road ahead, even when cornering. The new CSL Style taillights inspired from M4 CSL, with their intricate woven LED pattern provide an even greater appeal. M Shadow Line lights featuring dark accents inside are also available as an option. A new design of the surrounding surface of the both the BMW logo and the M logo at the rear add further subtle accents for sophisticated elegance. The base of the BMW logo is now finished in High Gloss Black. The BMW M GmbH brand logo situated on the read lid has been complemented by a silver surround. An M graphic for the front and rear painted in a contrasting colour is available as an option.

The sporty Carbon Fiber Roof makes the car significantly lighter overall. It also lowers the center of gravity for enhanced stability, agility and overall handling. The extensive range of light-alloy wheels includes an attractive new addition: 19"/20" M forged wheels Double-spoke style 825 M Silver with mixed-size tyres are now available as an option. The brake calipers in Blue high-gloss with M lettering lend the high performance M Compound brake system a distinctly sporty appearance. Brake calipers in Red high-gloss is also available as an option. The optional M Carbon exterior package includes inserts for the wide-open front air intakes and a rear diffuser, each featuring its own geometry, exterior mirror caps and an exclusive CFP rear spoiler.

A distinctive feature in the interior is the new three-spoke M leather steering wheel. It now comes with a flattened bottom section as well as a red 12 o'clock marker along with carbon fiber accents. Moreover, for the first time, an M Alcantara steering wheel is available optionally, with the same design and range of functions. The expansive BMW Curved Display with Operating System 8.5 can be controlled with a simple touch or voice activated BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The high-class materials for the instrument panel and interior trims enhance the exclusive ambience inside the M-specific sportscar cockpit. The standard M sports seats offer manifold electrically operated adjustment options, integrated headrests and illuminated model logos. Heated seats for both driver and front passenger, with Active Seat Ventilation are offered as standard. Exclusive galvanic embellish on control elements for power windows, multifunction buttons on steering wheel, the door control panel and door lock switch create a high quality impression. In addition, there are redesigned trim strips and air vents.

At the heart of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is the BMW M TwinPower Turbo S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. This high-revving 3.0-litre powerplant offers dynamic power delivery and a rich, signature M sound. It is also combined with intelligent four-wheel drive M xDrive. The engine generates maximum output of 530 hp and peak torque of 650 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.5 seconds.

The eight speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can access three clearly distinct setups in both automatic and manual mode - comfort oriented, sports focused, or track optimized. The Setup button on the centre console provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering and braking system, plus traction control. EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS settings can be engaged to modify the engine's characteristics, while selecting the COMFORT, SPORT or SPORT PLUS chassis mode provides access to the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.

BMW Operating System 8.5 in the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive offers a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, faster update cycles for functions, improved information on charging points for electric vehicles and optimised access to many specific online services. The display and control system expanded to include the BMW Head-Up Display in conjunction with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The advanced display and operating system offers a redesigned entry screen and "QuickSelect" access with an improved menu structure oriented towards consumer electronics devices. A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry - Telephony with wireless charging, Head Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Active Protection including attentiveness assistant with Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear and Parking Assistant. Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears. Options include the Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Camera, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder.

For utmost safety, the new BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.

The new BMW M4 Competition delivers maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance and fuel consumption ratio thanks to BMW EfficientDynamics measures such as intelligent lightweight design, Brake Energy Regeneration, Auto Start-Stop function, electric power steering, differential and transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics. An Adaptive M suspension is available offering a great spread between riding comfort and sportiness.

